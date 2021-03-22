Without Trump, NYT and WP audiences collapse in February – 03/22/2021 – Nelson de Sá

In the Washington Post, reporter Paul Farhi writes this Monday under the headline, “Trump Predicted The Journalism Audience” Would Sink When I Was No Longer There. He was not wrong. ” And give the numbers

Traffic to the country’s most popular news sites, including the Washington Post, fell in February, according to audience monitoring company ComScore. The Post, for example, saw the number of unique visitors drop 26% compared to January. For February and 7% compared to the previous year. “

He added that the New York Times in February lost 17% unique visitors from January and 16% from February 2020.

