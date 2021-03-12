Russia warns of increase in civilian deaths in Myanmar, analyzes withdrawal of support – 12/03/2021 – Worldwide

After opposing the qualification of Myanmar’s seizure of power as a coup at the UN Security Council, Russia is keeping an eye on events in the Asian country, said on Friday (12). Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

“We consider the situation alarming and we are concerned about the information coming from it about the growing number of civilian casualties. We are concerned about this,” he said.

During Thursday’s protests, at least 12 people were killed by security forces during a protest against the dictatorship, bringing the death toll to more than 70, according to investigations by the UN and the Association of assistance to political prisoners in Myanmar.

Asked whether Russia should join other countries that have announced sanctions against the Burmese military, Peskov said Vladimir Putin’s government was analyzing the situation.

South Korea on Friday announced the suspension of technical-military cooperation with Myanmar, which in practice means the country will stop exporting weapons and other strategic items to Myanmars.

In addition, Seoul will review the development funds it supports in the country and grant humanitarian exemptions to Myanmar citizens to allow them to stay in South Korea.

“Despite repeated requests from the international community, including South Korea, there are an increasing number of victims in Myanmar due to acts of violence by military and police authorities,” South Korea’s Ministry of Affairs said. foreigners in a press release.

The United Kingdom, author of the UN Security Council resolution which strongly condemns the escalation of violence in Myanmar, has urged British citizens living in the Asian country to leave the territory “unless there is no ‘there is an urgent need to stay “.

In this case, the statement said, the orientation is for the British to stay at home. “Tensions and political unrest are widespread [em Mianmar] since the seizure of power by the military, and the levels of violence have increased, ”the text specifies.

New protests took place on Friday in Rangoon, Myanmar’s largest city, and other parts of the country. Contrary to the episodes of repression in recent days, however, no cases of violence against protesters have been reported.

Myanmar plunged into political, economic and diplomatic chaos after the armed forces ousted the democratically elected civilian government and seized power in the February 1 coup.

Workers in various sectors of the economy have ignored threats from the military junta and joined in strikes and civil disobedience movements demanding the withdrawal of the armed forces, the restoration of democracy and the release of political prisoners.

Since then, thousands of people have taken to the streets daily, despite the country’s history of violent repression – in the 1988 uprising more than 3,000 protesters were killed – and recent episodes of excessive use of force against protesters. pro-democracy representatives called it a crime against humanity.

“He said it was worth dying,” Aye Myat Thu, the wife of a protester killed by police in Rangoon, told Reuters news agency. “He feared that people would not participate in the protests. In this case, democracy will not return to the country.”

Although she has not been seen in public since she was deposited and detained on February 1, Aung San Suu Kyi, a state councilor who was, in practice, the head of the civilian government, is a constant presence in acts, but represented by posters that display portraits of him, alongside images of victims of repression, now treated as martyrs.

Suu Kyi is charged with four criminal charges. The first two, presented during coup week, were the illegal importation of six walkie-talkies and an alleged violation of protocols to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The other two, made official earlier this month, are for alleged violation of a telecommunications law that stipulates licenses for equipment and another for posting information that could “frighten or alarm,” one practice opposed by the penal code dating from colonial times.

The armed forces spokesperson also announced on Thursday that she would be investigated for allegedly receiving at least $ 600,000 ($ 3.4 million) and 11 kilograms of gold in jars. -of wine while she was in government. His defense alleges that the allegations are unfounded and, in particular the bribery charges, are “the most hilarious joke of all”.

The National League for Democracy (LND), Suu Kyi’s party, won 83% of the vote and won 396 of the 476 seats in parliament in elections held in November last year. The legend, however, was prevented from taking over when the coup was implemented on the day the new legislature was inaugurated. The military-backed Solidarity and Development Union party won only 33 seats.

The military attempted to use alleged election fraud charges to justify the seizure of power. The military also added to the narrative the argument that the country’s electoral commission used the coronavirus pandemic as a pretext to prevent a fair campaign. They also claim to have acted in accordance with the Constitution and that the majority of the population supports their conduct, accusing the protesters of inciting violence.

CHRONOLOGY OF THE POLITICAL HISTORY OF MYANMAR

1948: Former British colony, Myanmar becomes an independent country 1962: General Ne Win abolishes the 1947 Constitution and establishes a military regime 1974: The first post-independence Constitution begins 1988: The violent repression of demonstrations against the military regime generates international criticism 1990: National League for Democracy (LND), opposed to the regime, wins the first multiparty election in 30 years and is barred from coming to power 1991: Aung San Suu Kyi, of the LND, wins the Nobel Peace Prize 1997: US and EU impose sanctions on Myanmar for human rights violations and disrespect for 2008 election results: Assembly approves new Constitution 2011: Thein Sein, a general retired, is elected president and the military regime is dissolved 2015: The LND obtains the majority in both chambers of Parliament 2016: Htin Kyaw is elected first civilian president since the coup d 1962 State and Suu Kyi assumes the post of State Councilor, equivalent to that of Prime Minister 2018: Kyaw resigns and Win Myi nt assumes the 2020 presidency: in the legislative elections, the LND receives 83% of the vote and defeats the pro-military party 2021: army alleges election fraud, arrests LND leaders and seizes power with new coup