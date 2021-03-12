In farewell, Eduardo Bolsonaro praises the authoritarian Prime Minister and the prince accused of murder – 12/03/2021 – World

In his farewell speech to the chairmanship of the House External Relations Committee, Federal Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) nominally thanked Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman, accused of mutilating and murdering a journalist critical of his diet.

The son of President Jair Bolsonaro (without a party) also thanked Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who is far-right and who has acted against the opposition and the press in his country. Son 03 said the country was a “benchmark”.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee elected on Friday morning (12) Aécio Neves (PSDB-MG) as President for the year 2021, with 25 votes in favor and 6 against.

Aécio will replace the son of President Jair Bolsonaro (without a party), who was for two terms at the head of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and National Defense – there was no exchange, due to the pandemic.

In a speech combining the defense of his actions and those of the government, Eduardo Bolsonaro underlined his interlocutions and his visit to the Middle East region. Then he highlighted the 2019 announcement, during the president’s visit to Saudi Arabia, that the Arab country’s public fund would invest US $ 10 billion (R $ 55.7 billion) in Brazil.

“An objective example of this work is the agreement with the public investment fund, PIF [da sigla em inglês para Fundo de Investimento Público] explore opportunities in Brazil for mutually beneficial investments of up to US $ 10 billion. Thank you, Prince Mohammad bin Salman, ”said the MP.

Mohammad bin Salman is accused of being responsible for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Khashoggi, who was a columnist for the Washington Post and critic of the Saudi regime, was assassinated at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018. A report released this year by the US intelligence services accused the prince of the journalist’s death.

Eduardo Bolsonaro also praised his closeness to Israel, which he said was severely shaken under the government of President Dilma Rousseff, who refused the credentials of Israel’s ambassador appointed to act in Brazil.

The federal deputy also thanked the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, who has been severely criticized in Europe for his attacks on the free press and on the opposition in his country.

“And I also thank the deference of the Hungarian Chancellor, Péter Szijjártó, as well as the Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who welcomed me so much during my visit to Hungary, a country which for me is a reference in several fields”.

The parliamentarian declared, again mixing the action of the commission with that of the government, that there was a break with a diplomacy impregnated with “delays”. And he said that Brazil is treated like an international “pariah”, but that it has received foreign investment at a high level.

“Already at that time, we experienced changes which are now consolidated. Our foreign policy has broken with vices and delays and today gives priority to genuine national interests. The results are tangible in spite of the sordid campaign carried out in particular abroad, not against this government, but against the country. “.

“Yes, the image of Brazil abroad has been the subject of an offensive on the part of those who call themselves Democrats, but who do not accept the will expressed in the polls in 2018 by nearly 60 million Brazilians, “continued Eduardo.

“In this wake, our country has inaugurated a new cycle of its foreign policy, attached to pragmatism, to the end of ideological barriers and to the search for a diplomacy of concrete results. Brazil undoubtedly needed to fix the compass that guided us in favor of a modernization project. and pragmatic of international integration as an autonomous and independent country in the concert of nations and major international actors ”, he added.

Aécio, in turn, signaled that he would act in a direction contrary to that of Eduardo Bolsonaro. In his speech, he praised the defense of multilateralism, human rights and the environment, themes frequently attacked by the Bolonarists.

“Brazilian foreign policy must focus on multilateralism, our international relationship must be broad, universal, without exclusions and automatic alignments. Brazil needs, I believe, to amplify its performance in major global issues and to insert itself into broader debates in which our contribution as parents are relevant, in particular for issues relating to human rights. , the environment, cooperation in the international fight against people, weapons and drugs ”.

Aécio also declared that “it is necessary to underline at this time the necessary and urgent confrontation with the pandemic which is raging in the world and, in a particular way, in Brazil”.