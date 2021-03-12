George Floyd’s family strike deal to receive $ 27million in compensation – 3/12/2021 – Worldwide

The city of Minneapolis announced Friday (12) that it would pay $ 27 million in restitution to the family of George Floyd, in compensation for his death after a violent police approach.

In May 2020, Floyd was suffocated by the knee of a white police officer and died shortly thereafter. Images of police action spread across the world and sparked protests against racism and police violence.

The agents who caused the death are being prosecuted and tried this month.

Do you already know the advantages of being a Folha subscriber? In addition to having access to reports and columns, you have exclusive newsletters (find out here). You can also download our free app from the Apple Store or Google Play to receive daily news alerts. Your subscription helps us to do quality, independent journalism. Thank you!

Over 180 reports and analyzes published every day. A team of more than 120 columnists. Professional journalism that monitors public power, transmits useful and inspiring information, counterpoint the intolerance of social networks and draws a clear line between truth and lies. How much does it cost to help produce this content?

Subscribe to Folha