At least 7 students die falling from 4th floor university in Bolivia – 03/03/2021 – Worldwide

At least seven students died and five others were seriously injured when they fell on Tuesday (2) from the fourth floor of a university in the city of El Alto, Bolivia, Health Minister Jayson Auza said.

The victims were between 20 and 24 years old, authorities said.

The crash happened as students attempted to enter an assembly on the fourth floor of the El Alto Public University (UPEA) building on the outskirts of the capital, La Paz.

According to videos posted on social media, dozens of students crowded onto the balcony that gives access to the site and, in the midst of the stampede, the metal gate gave way.

Police said they would open an investigation.

