Argentina keeps border closed for Brazil – 02/28/2021 – World

The Argentine government has decided to extend the closure of air and land borders with Brazil until at least March 12. The previous decree provided for their reopening on Monday (29), but the health authorities considered it necessary to maintain the blockade and a 50% reduction in flights between the two countries.

Argentina is also closed to foreigners from other neighboring countries and the United Kingdom. Only Argentines or residents can enter the country. The decision was published in the local Official Gazette.

Argentina is at a very early stage of vaccination and it was only since last week that it started to vaccinate citizens over 80 years old.

Compared to other countries, the frequencies of flights from the United States, Mexico and Europe are also reduced by 30%. Also in these cases, to enter the country you must be Argentinian or resident.

Do you already know the advantages of being a Folha subscriber? In addition to having access to reports and columns, you have exclusive newsletters (find out here). You can also download our free app from the Apple Store or Google Play to receive daily news alerts. Your subscription helps us to do quality, independent journalism. Thank you!

Over 180 reports and analyzes published every day. A team of more than 120 columnists. Professional journalism that monitors public authorities, conveys useful and inspiring information, counterpoint social media intolerance and draw a clear line between truth and lie. How much does it cost to help produce this content?

Subscribe to Folha