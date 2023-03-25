Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro Reveal Engagement in a Music Video

News broke recently that Spanish singer Rosalia and Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro are engaged. The couple has been relations for some time now, and fans are thrilled to hear that they are taking the next step in their relationship. The announcement of their engagement was made through a music video for their latest collaboration, “Beso.”

Rosalia Spotted Wearing a Diamond Ring in the Video

In the video, Rosalia is seen wearing a ring on her left hand, and the couple shares a kiss while sitting on a bench in a park. The ring appears to be a diamond, and it’s hard to miss its sparkle as it catches the light. Fans quickly took to social media to express their excitement, and the video has already garnered millions of views.

The news of their engagement has been met with widespread congratulations, with fans and fellow celebrities alike taking to social media to share their well-wishes. The couple has been very private about their relationship in the past, so this news is especially exciting for their fans.

What Will Rosalia Wear on Her Big Day?

So far, there is little information available about the details of their engagement. The couple has not made any public statements about their plans for the future, but fans are already speculating about what their wedding might look like. Given Rosalia’s background in fashion, many are expecting her to wear something truly spectacular on her big day. Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro’s engagement comes after a string of successful collaborations between the two artists. Their latest single, “Beso,” is a sultry track that showcases their undeniable chemistry. The song has been a hit with fans, and the music video has only added to the buzz surrounding the couple.

The Couple Featured in a Music Video Earlier Too

Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro are both rising stars in the world of Latin music, and their collaboration has been a huge success. They first worked together on the song “Con Altura,” which also featured J Balvin. The song became an international hit, and the music video has over 1.5 billion views on YouTube. Since then, Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro have continued to collaborate, with each new release only adding to their fan base.

Their music is a unique blend of traditional Spanish and Latin rhythms, with a modern twist that appeals to a wide audience. As news of their engagement spreads, fans are eagerly anticipating their next collaboration. It’s clear that the chemistry between the two artists is undeniable, and their music is a testament to their talent and creativity.

Both Rosalia and Alejandro are Fashion Icons

In addition to their music, both Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro are known for their fashion sense. Rosalia has become a style icon, with her bold fashion choices often making headlines. Rauw Alejandro is no slouch in the fashion department either, with his signature streetwear style making him a fashion favorite. It’s likely that the couple’s wedding will be a highly anticipated event, with fans eagerly awaiting any details that emerge. Given their talent and style, it’s sure to be a glamorous affair.

In conclusion, the news of Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro’s engagement has come as a pleasant surprise to fans of both artists. Their chemistry is undeniable, and their collaborations have been a huge success. As details about their engagement and future plans emerge, fans will no doubt be eagerly following along. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for this talented couple.

