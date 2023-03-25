About Daniel Radcliffe And His Girlfriend Erin Darke

During the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary, “Return to Hogwarts reunion special,” the “Harry Potter” cast, including the famous trio, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, the three stars got back together. Even though they have all found love throughout the years, Radcliffe has remained especially close to actress Erin Darke. Read on to learn more.

Darke and Radcliffe have been together for about ten years and share a home in New York. All you need to know about the low-key couple is provided here.

Who is Daniel Radcliffe?

English actor Daniel Jacob Radcliffe was born on 23rd July in the year 1989. When he started playing the character of “Harry Potter” in the same-named film series at just the age of 12, he shot to prominence very soon. Moreover, Daniel has also been nominated for various awards and he has been honored with numerous awards throughout the time in his career. The BBC One television movie called “David Copperfield” was released in the year 1999, in which Radcliffe also made his acting debut at age 10.

It was followed by his feature film début called “The Tailor of Panama” which was released later in the year 2001. Moreover, Daniel also played the role of “Harry Potter” in J.K. Rowling’s world-famous fantasy novel adaptation of “Harry Potter”. He has also performed the title role in seven sequels over the following ten years, the last of which is Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

Who is Erin Darke?

Erin Constance-Maja Darke is an American actress who usually goes by her stage Erin Darke. She gained notoriety for playing the role of “Cindy” in the television series called “Good Girls Revolt”. She has also portrayed the character “Leeta” in the AMC series called “Dietland” and the character “Mary” in the show called “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Moreover, she has also acted in the movies “Don’t Think Twice,” “Alongside Still Waters,” “Love & Mercy,” and “Still Alice”. Since they first met on the set of the movie “Kill Your Darlings” in the year 2012, Darke and English actor Daniel Radcliffe have been relation.

About Daniel And Erin’s Relationship

On the set of their movie called “Kill Your Darlings,” two fellow actors got to know one another. Radcliffe, 33, told about his first encounter with Darke, 38 in an interview. He remarked about a scene the couple had in the movie and said that it would be a heck of a story to tell their kids one day because of what our characters do with each other.

He also stated that there is this kind of nice record of them just meeting for the first time and flirting because their characters were also meeting and interacting with each other. Despite the couple’s infrequent appearances in the media, Radcliffe has never been reticent to publicly declare his love for Darke. Radcliffe claims that they are more like best friends and that’s the reason behind the pair still going strong six years later.

