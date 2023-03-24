Is American Actress Heidi Gardner Married?

Even though Heidi Gardener is an exceptionally gifted comic, many people are now speculating about her marital status, who her real-life partner is, and whether she has a boyfriend, especially after her appearance at the SNL. This article will examine recent information on Heidi Gardner, including who her boyfriend is and other noteworthy and fresh information

Who is Heidi Gardner?

Heidi Lynn Gardner is an actress, writer, and comedian, who was born on the 27th of July in the year 1983 in America. Gardner joined the cast of the NBC sketch comedy series names “Saturday Night Live” in the year 2017, making her debut as a featured performer alongside Chris Redd and Luke Null in season 43. Gardner and Redd both received promotions to repertory status beginning with the 45th season of the show in the year 2019.

Gardner was raised in Kansas City, Missouri, where she was also born and she grew raised with Justin, her older brother. Gardner used to work sporadically at the Tivoli Theater, doing everything from selling tickets to cooking popcorn and she claimed in a later interview that the theatre established the tone of her life.

Is Heidi Gardner Married?

Well, individuals and fans who are familiar with her personal life know that Heidi is married. Her marriage to “Zeb Wells” who is also the writer for “Marvel Comics” has had several long-term objectives and a long way to go thus far.

But is it true that Heidi is relations Michael Che, as reported in recent news? Since Zeb and Heidi are also married and cohabitating, this suggests that her marriage may be experiencing greater difficulties. Also, because this is simply a rumor and there is no concrete evidence, people are curious as to what is happening with Heidi and Zeb’s marriage.

About Heidi Gardner’s Ex-Husband

Zeb Wells is an American comic book author best known for his work at Marvel Comics. Apart from this, Zeb is also a television writer and director best known for his work on “Robot Chicken,” and he is also the co-creator and showrunner of “SuperMansion”.

Wells is a writer for the television program called “Robot Chicken,” including the Emmy-nominated “Robot Chicken: Star Wars Episode II,” and an actor for the show. Moreover, he has also won both an Emmy and an Annie Award and he also later oversaw the direction of Robot Chicken’s sixth and seventh seasons. Furthermore, Wells was listed as one of the narrative writers for “Amazing Spider-Man: Beyond” in the year 2021

