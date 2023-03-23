Who Is Alexa Bliss? What Happened To Alexa Bliss?

The real cause of Alexa Bliss’ abrupt departure from WWE programming turned out to be shocking. The 5-time Women’s Champion disclosed that she had successfully treated a condition known as “Basal Cell Carcinoma,” which is the initial phase of skin cancer.

Alexa Bliss Diagnosed With Cancer

Alexa Bliss, a WWE talent, has spoken out about being diagnosed with skin cancer. Bliss gave all of her fans as well as followers a health report on Tuesday, March 21 through her Instagram stories. Alexa shared a photo of her bandaged face and told her followers that she is now “all clear.” She showed off the left side of her face in the aforementioned tale, where a quick surgical procedure was performed to get rid of basal cell carcinoma and a few squamous cells. She also voiced gratitude to the American Skin Institute for its assistance and regret over her time spent in tanning booths, which she believes contributed to the discovery of her skin cancer.

Additionally, Alexa Bliss used her Twitter account to share more information about her situation and diagnosis and respond to questions from fans. A fan hypothesized that the reason for her disappearance from WWE programming since she was defeated by Bianca Belair in the Women’s Royal Rumble match might be related to her current cancer diagnosis and treatment. According to Bliss, she discovered the area on her face which had grown worse. A sample was done when she got in for a checkup, and basal cell carcinoma was identified as the condition.

All About Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss was born to teenage parents on August 9, 1991, in Columbus, Ohio. Since she was five years old, she has been active in athletics, participating in kickboxing, softball, track, and gymnastics. Alexa Bliss is her ring name. The real name of Alexa Bliss is Alexis Kaufman and after her marriage, she changed it to Alexis Cabrera. Since she was three years old, Alexa Bliss has been a devoted Disney fan, which she credits to her family’s yearly visits to Walt Disney World regardless of their limited means at the time. Many of her wrestling outfits, including those of Freddy Krueger, Iron Man, The Riddler, Harley Quinn, Supergirl, and Chucky, were influenced by her love of cosplay.

When Bliss first started her career, she used a fairy gimmick that involved her donning a cheerleader outfit and blowing glitter as she entered the stage. In retrospect, she has criticized her early portrayal and laid the blame for it on her lack of experience, claiming the fact that it was “a very unrelatable personality” and simply Tinker Bell in a wrestling ring.” The glitter was prohibited by the WWE because it was difficult to remove and would adhere to both her and her opponents. She also backs the Columbus Blue Jackets, a team from her homeland. She has mentioned Rey Mysterio and Trish Stratus as her wrestling inspirations.

Alexa Bliss’s Relationships

Alexa Bliss was formerly engaged to Buddy Matthews, formerly known as Buddy Murphy in the arena, and now Buddy Matthews, a fellow professional wrestler. In 2018, their engagement came to an end, but they stayed friends. She and Adams shared a pet pig called Larry-Steve, but on May 25, 2021, the pig passed away. Alexa Bliss started courting musician Ryan Cabrera in February 2020. On November 14, they exchanged vows. She took on her husband’s last name Cabrera after their marriage on April 9, 2022, in Palm Desert, California.

