Who Was Wayne Swinny? How Did He Pass Away?

American singer Wayne Swinny is best known for being the band’s original guitarist and starting member. Saliva is a Tennessee-based, grammy-nominated band. He passed away on March 22, 2023, at the age of 59.

Wayne Swinny’s Demise

Wayne Swinny passed away from a cerebral hemorrhage while on tour. Swinny was found in the early morning of March 21, 2023, suffering from medical distress; after the paramedics were summoned, he was rushed to the ICU, according to the information posted on the band’s official website. Josey Scott, a former band member who quit the group in 2015, paid tribute to Swinny by stating that no one will ever know the love, the little experiences, and the looks they shared just between each other and the fans, on stage after stage, all over the world.

It was incredibly intimate to play music and write music with a guy like Wayne Swinny. He would live forever cherishing that love and those memories because they were a love they shared.

Wayne Swinny’s Marriage

The founding member, as well as lead guitarist of the Saliva, has succeeded in hiding the public and media from his love relationships. It is currently unknown if Swinny is married or if he has ever been in a relationship while still living. But he does have a daughter whose name is Nikki, according to reports. Moreover, his daughter’s mother’s name was unknown.

All About Wayne Swinny

On November 1st, 1963, in Memphis, Tennessee, Wayne Swinny was born. He allegedly began playing the guitar at the age of 15, though information about his early years and family history is currently unavailable. Swinny, in his early 30s, co-founded Saliva in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1996, with Josey Scott Sappington, Dave Novotny, Todd Poole, and Chris D’Abaldo. Later that year, after many other local bands had submitted demo tapes, he and the band were chosen to play on one and placed first. As a result, Swinny and the band were able to compete at the local competition in Austin, Texas, in 1997, where they won and went on to the championships.

Saliva finished in second place at the national finals and received numerous consolation awards, including cash, gear, and passes to the 39th Annual Grammy Awards gala at Madison Square Garden in New York City. For the ensemble as well as for Swinny, that year was a pivotal starting point.

The band’s Grammy Award consideration for the track Your Disease from their 2001 album Every Six Seconds was one of Wayne Swinny’s professional high points. At the 44th Annual Grammy Award Ceremony, which took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, in 2001, the single was nominated for Best Hard Rock Performance.

