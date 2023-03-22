Who Is Sandy Thorngren? Know Everything About Sandy Thorngren

On the morning of September 11, 2001, Sandy Thorngren is a flight attendant on board United 23, which is parked on the runway at JFK Airport in New York. The plane was called back at the gate just before its planned departure time of 9 am. The World Trade Center’s second skyscraper collapsed at 9:03 a.m.

9/11: The Fifth Plane: Who is Sandy Thorngren?

On the morning of September 11, 2001, Sandy Thorngren was a flight attendant on board United 23, which was parked on the runway at JFK Airport in New York. At 9:03 am, the World Trade Center’s second skyscraper collapsed.

Following the incident, the FBI got in touch with Thorngren and his friends to set up interviews with them regarding what happened on the aircraft. The agents discussed the team with them. In their hotel rooms, the agents had one-on-one conversations with the team members.

The Fifth Plane, which airs every Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox, Thorngren said she told detectives she had suspicions about some of the passengers.

She indicated to two gentlemen in business class and four men seated in first class, saying she thought there were suspicious passengers on board. She claimed to have observed one member of the group in particular sweating uncontrollably, and she had alerted investigators to the situation.

Fifth 9/11 plane investigated as terrorist target

No one on board United 23 was detained, and the flight was not mentioned in the formal 9/11 Commission report. Regarding the long-running rumors that the flight was the fifth aircraft to be attacked, US authorities have said nothing.

The terrorist assault of September 11, 2001, which claimed 2,977 lives across four different sites, remains the deadliest by terrorists in American history.

Many people have attempted to comprehend the causes and motivations of the assaults in the years following 9/11. Although the causes of the assault are complicated and multifaceted, it is obvious that a small group of people with a twisted ideology were responsible for carrying it out.

Although the effects of 9/11 will be felt for many generations to come, it is essential to keep in mind that when we band together, we can overcome even the most difficult circumstances.

