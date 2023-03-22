What You Should Know About the Comedian Cristela Alonzo’s Husband?

The comedian, Cristela Alonzo gained attention for creating and starring in the ABC series called “Cristela”. She created history when she became the first Latina to write, produce, and perform her own US early-evening parody. Every time the chance has presented itself, the ill-timed jokester has captivated her fans.

Who is Cristela Alonzo?

Cristela Alonzo is an actress, writer, producer, and comedian who is from the United States of America and was born and brought up in the same place. She is renowned for being the first Hispanic to pen, produce, and appear in her oworkprogram called “Cristela.”

A few episodes of Sons of Anarchy, General Hospital, Hey It’s Fluffy!, The Book Club and other TV series also featured the 44-year-old as a lead. Moreover, Miss Alonzo has also co-hosted and appeared as a guest on the TV program The View ever since the year 2014.

Comedy superstar Cristela Alonzo has also appeared on the “Late Late Show,” “Conan” and “Last Comic Standing”. Furthermore, he had previously also appeared on Comedy Central’s “The Half Hour”.

Who is Cristela Alonzo’s Husband?

As much as possible, Cristela likes to keep her romantic status a secret. Fans have recognized the relationship between Cristela Alonzo and Stephen Halasz, the two well-known figures because they frequently appear together at events. They are not married yet but the duo has been together since the year 2008.

Texas’s Dallas is where Steve was born and during his teenage years, he played in rock bands, and at college, he majored in jazz and criminal justice. Before beginning his career as a stand-up comedian in Dallas, he spent several years working as a police officer. Moreover, Steve has also studied improvisation with the Upright Citizen’s Brigade Theatre in New York City, Los Angeles, and Hollywood’s iO West. Also, he spent some time studying acting at the famed Steppenwolf Theatre Group in Chicago’s LA branch.

More About Cristela Alonzo

American parents gave birth to Cristela Alonzo in the year 1979. At age 18, she began making costumes for theatre performers, which was Alonzo’s first employment. Cristela observed her mother sewing while learning the skill from her. She has an estimated $4 million in net worth. Cristela drives a pricey car and has a two-bedroom home in the United States. Alonzo makes significant sums of money from successful performing careers and tours and every year, she gets between $50,000 and $100,000.

