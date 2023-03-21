Who Is Vito Arujau’s Wife Julia Redding?

Vito Arujau, also known by his stage name Vito Arujau, is a freestyle and folkstyle wrestler who was born on June 1, 1999 in America. He weighs 57 kg whenever he competes in any competition. Vito Arujau won the freestyle event at the Pan American Continental Championship held in the year 2021, the American National Championship, and the Olympic Team Trials, both held in the year 2020 along with two age-group World Championship silver medals.

Who is Vito Arujau?

Born on 1st June in the year 1999, in Syosset, New York, Vito Arujau participates in freestyle and folkstyle wrestling for the United States at a weight of 57 kilos. He won the freestyle event at the age-group World Championships twice and won the Pan American Continental title in the year 2021. He also finished second in the US Olympic Team Trials in the year 2020. Arujau, a folkstyle wrestler from Cornell University, is an NCAA Division I champion, a two-time EIWA conference winner, and also, a three-time NCAA All-American.

In Syosset, New York, Arujau attended Syosset High School. While he was in eighth grade, he joined the varsity wrestling team and finished second in the state tournament after falling to future teammate Yianni Diakomihalis in the 99-pounds finals. Arujau then committed to Cornell University while also a two-time state champion, in the years 2014 and 2015 and arrived at the university as a four-time state winner.

Who is the Wrestler’s Wife?

Vito Arujau is a married guy, and Julia Redding is the name of his beloved wife. Julia Redding, Vito Arujau’s wife, has not disclosed any additional information to the public. There is little to no information available on Julia Redding because Vito Arujau and his entire family are extremely private and tend to keep things that way.

Vito Arujau established himself as a formidable opponent very fast, winning every match he played in high school. With a record of 216 victories and just one defeat, he was named a four-time NYSPHSAA state champion.

About Vito Arujau’s Family

Llle-Heilen Aru (mother) gave birth to Vito Arujau, the child that she shared with Kalju Aru (father). The occupation of his parents has not yet been revealed. Moreover, there are no other facts regarding the parents of Vito Arujau, including their marriage date and the location where they are currently staying.

However, it is known that the mother and father of Vito Arujau were well-known athletes who represented the old USSR as well as other nations like Russia, Azerbaijan, and Belarus. Vito Arujau was born in Syosset, New York, in the United States of America on 1st June of the year 1999, according to his parents. Shota Arveladze and Revaz Arveladze are his two siblings who are in his family.

