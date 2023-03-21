Who Is Andile Jali Girlfriend? Know Everything About His Life 

South African soccer player Andile Jali. He played for both the South African National Football Team and Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League. Nokuphiwa Mathithibala is the name of Andile Jali’s girlfriend. On March 18, 2023, he was involved in a car mishap. Many people believed he had passed away, but he actually survived the traumatic incident.

Who Is Andile Jali Girlfriend?

Many people are curious about the identity of Andile Jali’s girlfriend. Her name is Nokuphiwa Mathithibala, and she is a South African coach, fitness expert, and media personality. His girlfriend owned and operated her own business, Life Coach with Phiwa.

She is the author of the book “Ignite Your Life,” which provides practical advice and methods for achieving success on both a personal and business level. She was conceived on January 11, 1992, in Matatiele, Eastern Cape, South Africa. She is just 31 Years Old.

Andile Jali Wife

Nonhle Ndala, a South African fitness expert and television personality, and Andile Jali previously were wed. She will be the owner of the event management company Enzinhle Management. After courting for two years, they got married in 2015. 2020 marked their divorce.

Two children, both twins, were delivered in 2017 to Andie Jali and his ex-wife Nonhle Ndala. His daughter’s name is Amare, and his son’s name is Andie Jali Jr.

On April 10, 1990, Andile Jali was born to his parents. Sikhumbuzo Jali (Father) and Mrs. Jali are his parents. ( Mother ). The parent’s occupation is being investigated. Andile Ernest Jali is his complete name. In Matatiele, South Africa, he was born. Aries is his zodiac sign. He practices Christianity. He finished high education at a nearby institution. From the University of Pretoria, he graduated.

His Height And Weight

Jali Andile He is 72 kg tall and 5 feet 7 inches wide. His hair is black, and his eyes are black. As soon as we learn more, we’ll let you know.

His Wealth

Andile Jali’s career has garnered him salary of $5 million.

