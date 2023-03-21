Everything You Need To Know About The Late Show’s Host’s James Corden Wife

In Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, on Sunday night, James Corden and his wife Julia Carey joined a star-studded guest list for Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party. The 44-year-old English comedian and his 46-year-old wife looked happy as they entered the venue, which may have been their last in the nation for some time. In order to spend more time with his wife and small children, James had decided to finish his tenure on The Late Late Show next month and go back to his native England.

Who Is James Corden?

James Corden, real name James Kimberley Corden, is a British humorous actor, writer, as well as a television personality. He was born on 22nd August in the year 1978, in London, England. He attracted notice for his performances on stage and television before taking over as presenter of The Late Late Show in the year 2015. Growing up, Corden attended the Jackie Palmer Stage School in High Wycombe with Eddie Redmayne, who would go on to win an Academy Award.

Hosting The Late Late Show considerably increased Corden’s notoriety in the US; as a result, he was chosen to host the Grammy Award, in the year 2017 and 2018 and the Tony Awards in the year 2016 and 2019. In addition, he participated in several other TV shows, including The World’s Best (2019), an international talent competition that he hosted. In 2021, Corden served as the host of the TV special Friends: The Reunion, which featured the cast of the well-known sitcom.

Who is James Corden’s wife?

Since the year 2009, James Corden has been married to Julia Carey. Dominic Cooper, an actor, is to thank James Corden’s ten-year happy married life with Julia Carey. Three years after Cooper initially introduced Carey to the host of The Late Late Show, they got married. Corden and Carey are now the delighted parents of three kids: daughters Carey and Charlotte, and a son Max.

Carey, who Corden lovingly refers to as Jules, frequently joins her husband at red-carpet occasions and even royal weddings, but she keeps their connection private.

Corden and Julia’s Appearance at the Oscars

James, however, made the most of the legendary evening by dressing in a navy blue velvet blazer and coordinating bow tie. He completed his appearance with a set of black pants and a pair of suit shoes. Julia, who was posing next to him, looked stunning in a black silky outfit that highlighted her amazing body.

The long dress had a little cutout over her tummy and crossed over at the front around her chest. With a pair of black heels and red nail lacquer on her toes, the beauty added inches to her frame. Julia wore rose gold drop earrings and carried her stuff in a black YSL clutch. For the evening, she wore a gorgeous beauty look, which included a striking red lip.

After the date for The Late Late Show’s conclusion, which will include Tom Cruise, was made public, James’ most recent sighting occurred. April 2022 saw the exclusive revelation that 44-year-old Corden had left the CBS program to spend more time with his young family. On April 27, the British celebrity will host The Last Last Late Late Show, a primetime special that will be followed by the farewell installment of his popular program.

