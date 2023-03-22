Ed Cooley Joins Georgetown A Look at the Personal and Professional Life of Providence’s Former Head Coach

Who is Ed Cooley?

Ed Cooley was born on September 6, 1969, in Providence, Rhode Island. Growing up, he was passionate about basketball and played for his high school team. After high school, he attended Stonehill College, where he played basketball for four years and earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology in 1992. Cooley began his coaching career as an assistant coach at the University of Rhode Island and subsequently at Boston College after graduating from college.

Coaching Career at Fairfield and Providence

With a successful four-year stint, Cooley got his first head coaching job at Fairfield University in 2006. He led the team to a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) championship in 2011 and was named MAAC Coach of the Year twice.

Cooley was appointed as the head coach at his alma school, Providence College, in 2011. In his ten years as head coach, he swiftly turned the program around, guiding the team to five NCAA tournament berths. In 2014 and 2018, Cooley was awarded Big East Coach of the Year.

Personal Life and Philanthropy

Off the court, Cooley is known for his philanthropy and dedication to his community. He founded the Cooley’s Anemia Foundation in 1997, a non-profit organization that raises money for research and awareness of thalassemia, a genetic blood disorder. Cooley’s daughter, Olivia, has the disease, and he has been a vocal advocate for finding a cure.

Cooley is also known for his strong faith and is an active local church member. He has been open about how his faith has influenced his coaching and leadership style, saying that he strives to lead by example and encourage his players to be their best on and off the court.

Georgetown and the Future

In May 2021, Cooley was hired as the head coach at Georgetown University, taking over for Patrick Ewing. Georgetown has a rich basketball history, and Cooley has expressed his excitement about the opportunity to lead the program. He has already impacted recruiting, bringing in several highly-ranked players for the upcoming season.

Cooley has a reputation for being a players’ coach, and his ability to connect with and motivate his players has been a key to his success. He has also been praised for his strategic coaching and ability to adjust in game situations.

As Cooley begins his tenure at Georgetown, he faces the challenge of restoring the program to its former glory. However, his track record of success and dedication to his players and community makes him well-equipped to take on the task.

