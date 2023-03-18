Who Is Mathieu Flamini Wife? Know Everything About Him

As a midfielder, Mathieu Flamini played for the French team Marseille, the English teams Arsenal and Crystal Palace, the Italian team Milan, and the Spanish team Getafe. He is now an environmental business. He has received three international caps for the France national team. Co-founding with Mathieu Flamini is GF Biochemicals, the first business in the world able to mass-produce levulinic acid.

Who Is the Wife of Mathieu Flamini?

Mathieu Flamini doesn’t currently have a spouse. His marital situation is being investigated. He hasn’t disclosed any details about his private life to the public or on any social media platforms.

Who Is Mathieu Flamini?

In Marseille, France, on December 6, 1984, Mathieu Flamini was born. As of 2022, he is 38 years old. Pisces is his horoscope sign. Unknown is his faith. Mathieu Pierre Flamini is his complete name. Regarding Mathieu Flamini’s educational background and qualifications, there is no material online.

Flamini Height And Weight

Mathieu Flamini is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 67 kg.

His Parents And Siblings

Roland (Father) and Mathea Flamini are Mathieu Flamini’s parents. (Mother). It is unknown what his folks did for a living. Information about his relatives is also unknown.

