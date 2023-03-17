Who Is Bruce Lehrmann Girlfriend Alexandra? Know Everything About Australian Political Advisor Trial

Lehrmann is a political consultant who previously worked for the Australian Liberal Party and was a senator Linda Reynolds’ staff member. He would have assisted in developing and implementing policies as a top advisor, offering political leaders strategic guidance and support.

What Took Place?

Brittany Higgins, who accused Lehrmann of physical offense in the office of former minister Linda Reynolds at Parliament House, has accused him of engaging in intimated activity without permission; she filed the charge against him.

Who Is Alexandra, The Girlfriend Of Bruce Lehrmann?

Alexandra was spotted with Bruce during the trial, and a source has verified that she is his girlfriend. On March 23, 2019, the same night that Brittany claimed she had been Physical offense, Alexandra said she had contacted him but he had not returned her call. His partner claimed that despite calling him more than six times, he remained silent. Brittany Higgins alleges that in March 2019, her former coworker Bruce Lehrmann inappropriately assaulted her in the legislative office.

Bruce allegedly informed his girlfriend over Whatsapp that he could sue media outlets for defamation over their coverage of Brittany Higgins’ Physical offense allegations and possibly receive millions of dollars in compensation. He added, “If I’m named tonight, then says I’m up for millions in defamation. On March 16, 2023, a federal courtroom heard the communication.

Although his girlfriend’s attendance at the court during his hearing has been verified, no images or other private information has been released. He and Bruce’s girlfriend reportedly split up after he was accused of physical offense, according to the story.

Update On The Australian Political Advisor Trial

The hearing is scheduled to resume before Justice Michael Lee on March 23, when Mr. Korn’s testimony and closing arguments are anticipated to be heard, according to the report.

Warwick Korn, Lehrmann’s attorney, will be ready to testify in the upcoming weeks. In this instance, the respondents rely on qualified privilege and truth defenses. On Thursday, Lehrmann gave his first testimony in the Federal Court regarding the claimed without consent intimiation of Brittany Higgins.

Bruce Lehrmann and his laywer are seen entering the ACT Supreme Court. He expressed to Justice Michael Lee his anger over the way Ms. Higgins’ accusations had been covered by the media and his desire to file a defamation lawsuit.

