Jacqueline Gold: Ann Summers Garments Chain Boss Passed Away At The Age Of 62

Jacqueline Gold Cause Of Demise

Seven years prior to her 62nd birthday, she received a breast cancer diagnosis. According to Gold’s family, she passed away on Thursday with her immediate family by her side. Early in the 1970s, Gold’s father, David Gold, acquired the four failing Ann Summers property. A few years after starting as an intern, Jacqueline advanced to the positions of director, chief executive, and ultimately executive chairwoman.

She got rid of the intimidating, men-only environment at the company and changed it to be more appealing to women by selling goods that catered to them in stores and through women-only, at-home events that were modeled after Tupperware parties.

About Her Real Estate

With more than 80 locations nationally, Ann Summers rose to prominence on the British high street under her leadership. It was “a real culture change” for the company, she said in an interview with “Desert Island Discs” in 2018.

Everything we do has always been centered around empowering women, she said. According to the family statement, Ann Summers “went from an unknown brand to a British household name” thanks to Gold’s “vision and creativity.”

Jacqueline is best known for starting Ann Summers and establishing a company that caters to women. Additionally, she advocated for female company owners who wished to enhance the working conditions for women, according to the family.

Prior Heath Conditions

Queen Elizabeth II awarded Gold the title of Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2016 for her contributions to social initiative, entrepreneurship, and women in business. “Jacqueline courageously battled stage four breast cancer for seven years and was an absolute warrior throughout her cancer journey,” said Sister Vanessa Gold, who is currently the CEO of Ann Summers.

This news is made all the more difficult to endure by the fact that she was a trailblazer, a visionary, and the most incredible woman during her lifetime. We are completely devastated by the loss of our wife, mother, sister, and best friend as a family.

Gold passed away two months after her father, who served as co-chairman of West Ham United of the Premier League. She is survived by her sister, her spouse Dan Cunningham, and their daughter Scarlett.

