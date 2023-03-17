Ariana Madix Addresses Her Breakup with Tom Sandoval

What occurred between Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval?

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval were among the most beloved couples on the reality TV show Vanderpump Rules. The couple had been together for over seven years. It had been open about their relationship struggles, including Madix’s struggles with depression and Sandoval’s infidelity in the early stages of their relationship.

In early 2021, rumours started circulating that the couple had broken up, but neither Madix nor Sandoval had confirmed the news. However, in a recent episode of Vanderpump Rules, Madix confirmed that she and Sandoval had indeed broken up. She revealed that the decision to end their relationship was mutual and that they had both realized that they were not on the same page regarding their future together.

Madix also revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic had played a role in their breakup, as it had forced them to spend more time together than usual, which had strained their relationship. She also mentioned that they had matured and changed over the years and were no longer the same persons they were when their Partnership began.

How is Ariana Madix coping with the breakup?

In the same episode of Vanderpump Rules, Madix revealed that she was still processing the breakup and that it was difficult for her to talk about it. However, she also stated that she was trying to focus on herself and her own happiness.

Madix has been open about her struggles with mental health in the past, and she has stated that she is continuing to prioritize her mental health during this time. She has been practising self-care and has been spending time with friends and family.

Madix has also been focusing on her career. She is a successful author and has published a book about her struggles with depression and anxiety. She has also been working on a new project, which she has not yet revealed but has teased on social media.

In conclusion, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval have ended their relationship after being together for over seven years. Madix has revealed that the decision was mutual and that they had both grown and changed over the years. She has been focusing on her mental health and her career during this time and has been practising self-care. Fans of Vanderpump Rules will be following Madix’s journey as she navigates this new chapter in her life.

