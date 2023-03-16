Who is Keira Knightley Husband? How Long Have They Been Married?

Keira Knightley has been a fixture in Hollywood for over two decades, gracing the screen with her undeniable talent and captivating presence. Her roles in films such as “Pride & Prejudice,” “Atonement,” and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise have cemented her status as one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry. However, in recent years, Knightley has garnered attention not just for her acting but also for her personal life, particularly her marriage to musician James Righton.

Who is James Righton, Husband of Kiera Knightley?

Keira Knightley and Righton have been together since 2011, and they tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2013. Despite both of their high-profile careers, they have managed to keep their relationship largely out of the public eye, with Knightley often choosing not to discuss her personal life in interviews. However, she has spoken about her marriage to Righton on a few occasions, revealing some sweet and intimate details about their relationship.

One of the things that Knightley has talked about is how Righton’s love of music was a big draw for her. In an interview with Marie Claire UK, she said, “When I met my husband, he knew how to DJ and that was it. He was like, ‘I DJ, I play the guitar, I write music.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God, I love you. You’re amazing!'” She went on to explain that music is a big part of their relationship, saying, “It’s something that we share, and it’s nice to have something that’s just ours.”

Parenting has Changed their Perspective

Keira Knightley has also talked about how having a child has changed her perspective on marriage. She and Righton have two daughters together, and in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, she said, “You can’t help but change. It’s more of a shedding of skin, really. The older you get, the more yourself you become, and that’s been a weirdly freeing thing.” She went on to say that being a mother has made her more appreciative of her relationship with Righton, saying, “You realize how precious time is, and what a privilege it is to spend time with the people that you love.”

Despite their busy careers and their roles as parents, Keira Knightley and Righton have managed to keep their marriage strong. They are often spotted out and about together, whether it’s attending events or just going for a walk. And while Knightley may not talk about her personal life often, it’s clear that her marriage to Righton is a source of joy and comfort in her life.

A Strong Yet Beautiful Marriage

In the end, Keira Knightley’s marriage to James Righton is a testament to the fact that true love can flourish in the spotlight of Hollywood. Despite the pressures of fame and the demands of their respective careers, they have managed to build a strong and enduring relationship that has only grown stronger with time. And while Keira Knightley may be best known for her acting, her marriage to Righton is a reminder that there is much more to her than just her talent on the screen.

