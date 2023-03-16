Jeff Capel III and his Wife: Everything You Need to Know

Jeff Capel III is a prominent figure in the basketball world. He is a former basketball player and currently serves as the head coach for the Pittsburgh Panthers men’s basketball team. Capel is widely known for his contribution to the growth and development of the sport, both as a player and a coach. However, he is not the only star in his family. His wife, Kanika Reale Capel, is also an accomplished individual in her own right. In this article, we will take a closer look at Kanika Reale Capel and her achievements.

Who is Kanika Reale Capel, Wife of Jeff Capel III?

Kanika Reale Capel, wife of Jeff Capel III is an entrepreneur and philanthropist. She is the founder and CEO of Reale Interiors, a luxury interior design firm based in North Carolina. Kanika has always had a passion for design and fashion. She studied fashion merchandising at Howard University and later pursued a degree in interior design from the New York School of Interior Design. After completing her studies, she worked for several top design firms before founding Reale Interiors. Kanika’s work as an interior designer has been widely recognized.

She has been featured in numerous publications, including Southern Living and the Wall Street Journal. Her clients include celebrities and high-profile individuals, and she has designed homes and offices all over the world. In addition to her work as an interior designer, Kanika is also a philanthropist. She is actively involved in various charitable organizations, including the Boys and Girls Clubs of America and the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Kanika and her husband Jeff Capel III are also involved in the V Foundation for Cancer Research, which was founded by legendary basketball coach Jim Valvano.

Jeff Capel III Married Life

Kanika and Jeff Capel III have been married since 2010 and have three children together. The couple met while attending Duke University, where Jeff played basketball and Kanika was a cheerleader. Their relationship has been a source of inspiration for many, and they are often regarded as one of the power couples in the sports world. Kanika’s personal style has also been widely admired. She is known for her love of bold colors and statement pieces. Her Instagram page, which has over 30,000 followers, is a showcase of her unique fashion sense and impeccable taste.

Kanika’s Lifestyle Brand

In 2017, Kanika launched her own lifestyle brand, Reale Blue. The brand offers a range of products, including clothing, accessories, and home decor items. The name “Reale Blue” is a nod to Kanika’s last name and her love of the color blue. The brand’s mission is to inspire and empower women to live their best lives. Reale Blue has been a huge success since its launch. The brand has been featured in several publications, including Essence and Forbes. Its products have also been worn by celebrities, including actress Gabrielle Union and singer Keri Hilson.

Much More than Wife of Jeff Capel III

Kanika’s success as an entrepreneur and philanthropist is a testament to her hard work and dedication. She is a true inspiration for women who aspire to achieve their goals and make a positive impact in the world. Her passion for design and fashion, coupled with her commitment to giving back, has made her a role model for many. In conclusion, Kanika Reale Capel is much more than the wife of Jeff Capel III.

She is a talented interior designer, a successful entrepreneur, and a committed philanthropist. Her achievements serve as a reminder that with hard work and dedication, anything is possible. We can all learn from Kanika’s example and strive to make a positive impact in our own communities.