Who is Conor McGregor’s wife? Meet Dee Devlin, the woman behind the fighter’s success

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor is recognized for his aggressive fighting style and cheeky nature. But how about his private life? Who is the wife of Conor McGregor? Here’s what we know thus far.

Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor

Dee Devlin is Conor McGregor’s longtime girlfriend and mother of his two children. The couple has been together since 2008, long before McGregor became a superstar in the UFC.

Devlin, from Dublin, Ireland, has been a constant presence in McGregor’s life and career. She was there with him through the ups and downs of his rise to fame and has supported and stabilized him.

Devlin’s Role in McGregor’s Career

While McGregor is in the spotlight when he steps into the Octagon, Devlin has played an essential role in his career behind the scenes.

Devlin worked as a waitress in the early days of McGregor’s career to help support them as he pursued his ambition of becoming a professional fighter. Devlin became McGregor’s full-time partner and manager as his career took off, assisting him in navigating the industry’s hurdles.

Devlin has been credited with playing a significant role in McGregor’s success, and the two are said to have a strong, supportive relationship.

McGregor and Devlin’s Children

McGregor and Devlin have two children: a son named Conor Jack McGregor Jr., born in 2017, and a daughter named Croia McGregor, born in 2019.

McGregor has been outspoken about his affection for his children, frequently posting images and videos of them on social media. McGregor told ESPN that becoming a father has transformed his outlook on life and given him a new sense of purpose.

The Couple’s Wedding

McGregor and Devlin have not yet tied the knot but have been engaged since 2018. In an interview with the Irish Mirror, McGregor said that he and Devlin are planning to get married but are in no rush.

“We’ll get there when we get there,” McGregor said. “We’re not in a rush, we’re happy where we are.”

In conclusion, Dee Devlin is the longtime partner and mother of two children with Conor McGregor. Devlin has played an essential role in McGregor’s career, and the couple has a strong, supportive relationship. While they have not yet tied the knot, they are planning to get married in the future.

