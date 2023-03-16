Meet Barrett Blade, Husband of Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels, born Stephanie Clifford, is a former film actress who made headlines for her alleged relation with Donald Trump before he became the President of the United States. However, in this article, we’ll be talking about Stormy Daniels’s husband, Barrett Blade.

Who is Barrett Blade, Husband of Stormy Daniels?

Barrett Blade, born on March 11, 1973, in Orange County, California, is a retired film actor and director. Blade began his career in the film industry in the late 1990s and went on to become one of the most successful performers of his time. He also worked as a director and producer, directing hundreds of films during his career. Blade met Stormy Daniels in 2002 when they were both working in the film industry. They fell in love and got married the same year.

Blade’s Career in the Film Industry

Blade started his career as an film actor in the late 1990s. He quickly rose to fame, and soon, he was one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. He worked with some of the biggest names in the business, including Jenna Jameson, Tera Patrick, and Briana Banks. After a few years in the industry, Blade decided to switch to directing and producing.

He directed his first film in 2002 and went on to direct hundreds of films during his career. Some of his most popular films include “The Predator,” “The Office,” and “Carmen Goes to College.” Blade also won several awards during his career, including the AVN Award for Best Director – Feature in 2006, 2008, and 2010. He was also inducted into the AVN Hall of Fame in 2013.

Life after the Film Industry

Blade retired from the film industry in 2014 and has since moved on to other things. He started his own business, a clothing company called Dark Noir, which sells streetwear-inspired clothing. He also started a podcast called “The Barrett Blade Show,” where he talks about his experiences in the film industry and interviews other performers and industry insiders. Blade is also a fitness enthusiast and has competed in several bodybuilding competitions. He has said that fitness has been a huge part of his life after retiring from the film industry.

Also an Entrepreneur

Barrett Blade is a former film actor and director who had a successful career in the industry. Blade won several awards during his career and was inducted into the AVN Hall of Fame in 2013. After retiring from the film industry, Blade started his own clothing company and a podcast. He is also a fitness enthusiast and has competed in several bodybuilding competitions.

Stormy Daniels has always been appreciative of her husband publicly. Recently, in an Instagram post, she stated that her husband, Barrett Blade, is one of the best men she’s ever met in her life. Besides that, she also expressed her love for him saying that she loves him like she’s never loved anyone before. However, the couple recently moved to Florida. It’s still unclear how they met, but sources say they first met in a bar in 1998.

