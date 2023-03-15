Who Is Tamika Scott’s Husband? Find Out Everything About Him

Since she as well as the members of her band Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and LaTocha Scott became teenage worldwide sensations, Xscape vocalist Tamika Scott has been in the spotlight. Tamika and her sister LaTocha’s intimate lives are explored in the reality series SWV & Xscape: Queens of R&B on Bravo.

Tamika Scott’s Husband

In 1994, Tamika Scott and Darius Byas welcomed their first kid, O’Shun Reney. After having their first child, O’Shaun Renée Byas, Tamika, and Darius reportedly got married. After Close enough for six years, they reportedly got separated in early 2000. After that, Tamika concentrated on her work and looking after her kids. Tamika Scott is happily married to Darnell “Bigg” in 2004. Before she married Bigg Winston, Tamika had a fairly low-key Close enough life. Fans of Xscape will remember that the chef and actor were the first members of the band to get pregnant.

Tamika Scott’s Family

Tamika and Bigg Winston’s twin kid was eventually born. The two children of the couple are Niyah and Princess Armani. Tamika and O’Shun Reney Byas, Tamika’s first child, raised both girls together. Tamika Scott is a mother to three kids. O’Shun Reney Byas, a daughter of Tamika Scott, wed her classmate Aaron in 2014. O’Shun, the daughter of Tamika Scott, welcomed her first daughter Aveyah in 2018 and her second daughter Aria in 2020. Cason, O’Shun Reney’s third kid (son), was born in October 2021.

Tamika Scott’s Career

American performer and R&B singer-songwriter Tamika Scott are well-known. Tamika Scott is well known as a member of the multi-platinum selling R&B ensemble Xscape. In the 1990s, Tamika Scott gained popularity. The band Xscape released their debut record, “Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘Cha,” on October 12, 1993. The song’s US Billboard chart high was number 17. “Understanding” and “Just Kickin’ It” is the hit songs from the Xscape group. “Traces of My Lipstick,” the third album by the Xscape group, was published in 1998. Tamika put her attention on her aspirations outside of Xscape after she broke up with O’Shun’s father.

She agreed to take on the role of Millet Jenay Baptiste-Brown in Tyler Perry’s theatrical production of Meet the Browns in 2004. She made pals with Bigg, the bodyguard for the film and TV mogul while collaborating closely with Tyler. With friends and family, including Tamika’s bandmates Kandi and sister LaTocha, they toasted Tamika and Bigg’s 14 years of marriage and love in 2018. In a lavish ceremony that they did not have the first time, the pair renewed their vows. Angel Brinks, a Basketball Wives cast member, created a stunning sequined wedding outfit that Tamika wore as she entered the church.

Read Also: Who Are The Ex Boyfriends Of Lady Gaga? Is Lady Gaga Still With Michael Polansky?