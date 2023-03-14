Who Was Pegeen Maisie Sararaña? What Happened To Her?

A journalist from Cebu who was returning home after recording the events surrounding the mishap of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and 8 other people was struck by a truck and suffered serious brain damage.

All About Pegeen Maisie Sararaña

Pegeen Maisie Sararaña, 24, a multi-media journalist for Cebu Daily News Digital, passed away on Monday at 9:14 p.m. at the Negros Polymedic Hospital in Sibulan, Negros Oriental. The truck abruptly rammed into Sararaña and Niel Ian Balcobero’s motorcycle as they were waiting to cross the street in San Jose town, Negros Oriental at 3:10 p.m. on Sunday, according to police reports. The two were taken urgently to the medical facility for care. Sararaña fell unconscious until she passed away, but Balcobero lived.

Pegeen Maisie Sararaña’s Mishap

Nielric Gaso, a 27-year-old truck driver, was detained by police officers but was later released because Sararaña’s family hadn’t yet made a complaint. Pegeen Maisie Sararaña, a student of Cebu Normal University, was known as a “budding journalist” by her newspaper for covering primarily criminal news for Cebu Daily News and Inquirer.net. As part of her mission to record the Pamplona massacre, she was in Negros Oriental.

Colleagues viewed LUIS V. Teodoro, a former newspaper columnist and two-term dean of the UP Diliman College of Mass Communication, as a staunch supporter of press freedom. He helped create journalists who were devoted to the profession’s principles and proficient at what they did. He was a practitioner and an instructor. Dean Teodoro, 81, passed away at midnight on March 12 due to a heart attack. 24-year-old news reporter Sararaña passed away on a motorbike on March 13 at night. Although the circumstances of their mishap were very different, those who were acquainted with Luis Teodoro, as well as Pegeen Sararaa, cannot grieve very differently.

Read Also: Daniel Scheinert Wife: Is He Married?