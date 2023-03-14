Daniel Scheinert Wife: Is He Married?

Director Daniel Kwan is a real person. Like Daniel Scheinert, he is a member of the Daniel family. Director duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel known are household names thanks to music videos including “Turn Down for Waht” by DJ Snake and Lil Jon. After working with DreamWorks Animation for a while, he left to pursue his ambition of becoming a film director. Scheinert and Daniel Kwan got their start working together as directors when they founded the production business they named after themselves, Daniels. Kristen Lepore, an animator, is married to Daniel Kwan.

Many are wondering if filmmaker Daniel Scheinert has a wife. The Daniels, or Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kawn, are a filmmaking duo in the United States.

Daniel Scheinert is a well-known American director and actor. His films include “Swiss Army Man,” “The Murder of Dick Long,” and “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once.”

He spent his formative years in the Birmingham, Alabama area, where he attended Oak Mountain Elementary, Oak Mountain Middle, and Jefferson County International Baccalaureate Schools. His birthday is June 7.

When he finished school, he went straight into the film industry, where he worked as an editor and visual effects artist before going on to bigger and better things like directing and performing.

In addition to directing such notable actresses as Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis, Scheinert has collaborated with a who’s who of Hollywood’s acting elite.

Who is Daniel Kwan Wife?

Kirsten Lepore and Daniel Kwan have been married since August 21, 2016. His filmmaking partner and wife is an animator. She has gained recognition with her work on the stop-motion short films Sweet Dreams, Bottle, and Move Mountain.

Who is Kirsten Lepore?

Director and animator Kirsten Lepore. South Brunswick, New Jersey is where she was born and raised. After finishing college, she applied to many studios and also worked as a freelancer.

She returned to her home and began putting in time on commercials and other low-budget productions. Over her career, she has won numerous accolades, such as a Southwest special jury prize, a Student Annie Award, and an Annecy Plus Award for Outstanding Animation.

What is his Wife Qualifications?

Daniel’s wife, Kristen Kwan attended and graduated from South Brunswick High School. She focused on experimental animation at the Maryland Institute College of Art there. She graduated from CalArts in 2012 with an MFA in experimental animation.

On February 17, 2019, Daniel Kwan and his wife Kristen welcomed their first child, a son named Gio. In 2023, he will be 4 years old. They called him Goober, after one of their own. In May of this year (2019), Daniel posted a video of his son Gio taking his first steps.

