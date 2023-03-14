Elizabeth Maresal Mitchell, better known by her stage name Elizabeth Banks, was born in America on February 10 in the year 1974. In the indie, a low-budget movie called “Surrender Dorothy,” Banks made her acting debut. Since then, she has gained notoriety for her parts in Spider-Man films, along with other popular movies like Wet Hot American Summer Zack and Miri Make a Porno, Role Models, Maybe, W, and The Uninvited.

Throughout her career, Banks has also appeared in television shows as a guest star, playing famous characters such as Zach Braff’s love interest in the sitcom Scrubs, Dr. Kim Briggs, and Avery Jessup, Jack Donaghy’s wife in the comedy movie called “30 Rock.”

Who is Elizabeth Banks’ Husband?

Indeed, Elizabeth Banks is married to Max Handelman. Elizabeth’s husband is a sportswriter, blogger as well as a producer. The couple wed back in the year 2003 after originally becoming together in the early 1990s era.

Max Handelman, Elizabeth Banks’ undergraduate sweetheart, is her husband. Handelman is a sportswriter and he has also co-authored the famous book called “Why Fantasy Football Matters: (And Our Lives Do Not)” along with Erik Barmack.

He is a well-known blogger as well. Additionally, in the year 2002, Handelman and Banks founded Brownstone Productions as a joint venture. Their first movie, Surrogates, which stars Bruce Willis was released in the year 2009.

Since then, Brownstone Studios has developed the Pitch Perfect movie series, Shrill on Hulu, Charlie’s Angels in 2019, and Cocaine Bear in 2023.

Are Elizabeth and Max Still Together?

Elizabeth Banks and her husband Max Handelman are still together. They have been married for 20 years and have been together for almost 30 years. Banks has stated that her marriage is her proudest accomplishment. She added that she firmly believed that either people grow in groups or grow apart. She added that however, she and her husband undoubtedly have developed together and that the secret behind their successful marriage was always making such choices that kept them together.

You might be curious about where the couple met. Well, you’ll not be surprised to know that Elizabeth Banks met Max Handelman at the University of Pennsylvania, located in Philadelphia. The couple met on their very first day of classes back in the year 1993. Later, Elizabeth and Max were introduced to each other at a fraternity party.

According to Banks, her husband has always been a significant factor in her choice to pursue a career as a producer. Emphasizing her statement she said that both of them were looking at how to make a life together, and she felt like he was a real bloodhound for material and had a really good eye for things.

Moreover, she added that she had higher expectations for herself than what the industry could offer, and therefore, she continued to ponder when the part and the movie that she was born to play will come around.

