Who Is Ana de Armas? What Did She Wear On Oscars?

De Armas, who is up for the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in “Blonde,” channeled Marilyn Monroe’s famous dress from 1962 when she sang “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” to John F. Kennedy in two sequined dresses.

Ana de Armas’s Attire At The Oscars

The actress, first paid tribute to the Hollywood starlet on Saturday night by attending Netflix’s pre-Oscar party yesterday in a sequin David Koma dress before tonight’s red carpet. The 34-year-old “Knives Out” star accessorized the midi dress, which had a corset-style top along with tonal sequins, with pointed heels as well as a green box clutch with gold accents. De Armas donned yet another embellished beige ensemble on Sunday for the Oscars 2023 red carpet, donning a corseted Louis Vuitton gown with a pleated skirt.

The actor complemented her moody dark lipstick on Saturday with pink-hued eyeshadow and cascading hair extensions to keep the look youthful. De Armas was one of Blonde’s modest saving graces despite the film’s less than stellar critical reception. She received a lot of acclaim for her dedication to Monroe’s accent and mannerisms, as well as for her willingness to handle challenging and at times, brutal content in director Andrew Dominik’s fictionalized biopic.

Ana de Armas’s Statement On Social Media

Ana recently spoke with Vanity Fair about how the idea of being a “movie star” has changed since the invention of social media, even though she is currently fairly A-list. She stated that she believed social media had prevented younger generations from understanding that idea. There is an excessive amount of knowledge available. A movie star is typically thought of as an untouchable person who only appears on film. That enigma is now over. Most of the time, we actors did that to ourselves because nobody today hides anything from anyone.

She said that she would erase Instagram if she could, but she can’t. She is aware that she is more than just an actor. She is working with other companies and has other obligations. “Blonde and the movies she wants to discuss have benefited from it. It’s challenging because you feel under pressure to reveal a personal detail or something from your personal life to maintain people’s attention. You have to strike some sort of equilibrium, which I find to be very challenging.

