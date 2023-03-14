How Did Scout Masterson Passed Away? Know About His Unexpected Demise

On September 11, 2022, 48-year-old Scout Masterson, the star of Extreme Guide to Parenting, passed away. Bill Horn, his co-star and spouse, posted a message on Instagram announcing his passing: “Yesterday we lost a loving husband, kind friend, a good son, and an amazing parent. We really mourn you, Scouty.

Horn subsequently published a post in which she expressed her gratitude to all of the supporters. The expression of love over the past few days has been overwhelming and wonderful, he wrote. I’m grateful. There are so many phone calls, messages, DMs, flowers, and meals. We will endure this in large part because of so many things.

Scout Masterson’s Family Didn’t Diaclose The Cause Of Demise

Scout Masterson’s cause of demise is still unknown because his family hasn’t disclosed any details about his departure. Only that Masterson’s passing was unexpected was made known to the general population.

The many individuals that Masterson touched continue to send their condolences. It took 90210’s Tori Spelling, Scout’s best friend, some time to come to terms with Masterson’s passing, she posted on Instagram.

Tributes For Scout Masterson

Spelling described him as the greatest dad, husband, son, dog dad, friend, and Guncle, praising his generosity and kindness. She finished by saying:

I can’t believe I won’t ever get another embrace from Uncle Scouty, Stella said to me. His embraces were the best. And it always smelt fantastic. All accurate. The best lover on the planet. Love and blessings to his unbelievably lovely family. If you can, light one [candle] in his honor. If you can, light a lovely blaze in his honor.

On Instagram, Denise Richard of Bold & Beautiful also shared a touching homage to Scout. She penned:

“Scouty, I will always remember you and the wonderful times we shared over the years. All of our pool days, our time with the kids, your and Billy’s support as I adopted Eloise, your friendship throughout it all, and so many more memories.

