Jesus Alou Died: The 2x World Series Winning MLB Legend Died At The Age Of 80 

On March 10, 2023, at the age of 80, Jesus Alou, a retired Major League Baseball (MLB) player and two-time World Series champion, passed away.

What Happened To Jesus Alou?

Alou, the youngest of the three brothers (Felipe and Matty), competed in more than 1400 games for the San Francisco Giants, Houston Astros, Oakland Athletics, and New York Mets during his time in the big leagues from 1963 to 1979.

Alou continued to be involved in baseball as a teacher and scout after he retired from playing. He began as a scout for the Expos, moved on to the Marlins, then the Red Sox, where he held the position of head of Dominican operations. Inducted into the Hispanic Heritage Baseball Museum Hall of Fame in 2008, he continues to leave a lasting legacy as a pioneer for Dominican players in the big leagues.

The world still does not know what caused Jesus Alou’s death. He was never given a medical diagnosis, but several accounts claim he had two cardiovascular accidents in the past. Alou served as the Dominican Republic-based team’s academy head while employed by the Boston Red Sox. His passing was announced by the Boston Red Sox.

The MLB Still Values Jesus Alou’s Contributions Highly

Nowadays, there is at least one Dominican player on almost every MLB club. The former two-time World Series champion with the Oakland Athletics has paved the way for today’s Dominican baseball players creating a name for themselves.

Jesus Alou’s passing was a big loss for the baseball world, especially for those who knew him well and shared the field with him. On social media, a lot of his former peers and coworkers paid tribute to him by praising his skills, work ethic, and commitment to the sport.

