When Did Dj Pencil Die? What Is The Cause Of His Death?

Sammy Moripe, an entertainer from Bacardi and part of the duo Pencil & Zing Master, passed away, dealing another setback to the local music scene. Pencil Sammy Moripe was widely recognized in South Africa, and the PTA and Atteridgeville townships regard his passing to be a tremendous loss.

Cause Of Death Of Dj Pencil

According to reports, the artist had been fighting cancer for more than three years before he passed away. On social media, the artist’s loved ones shared tributes, sympathies, and expressions of grief. Until his death, he was regarded as one of Bacardi’s greatest assets, and it was his efforts that contributed to the development of the Amapiano sound.

When Did Dj Pencil Die?

On Friday, March 10, 2023, Sammy Moripe passed away. Sammy Moripe worked as a guitarist for Bacardi and was one half of the duo Pencil & Zing Master. Grief over his departure has spread throughout the music industry. It is currently unknown how Moripe, also known as Pencil, passed away. Several comments have been made on social media in reaction to reports of Pencil’s death, even though they haven’t yet been confirmed. This is especially true on Twitter where the @KasiEconomy account posted about it.

Since the news of DJ Pencil’s passing spread, many people have been searching weblogs to find out what happened to him. The South African musician DJ Pencil, real name Pencil Sammy Moripe, was battling illness. According to reports, the Barcadi artist was receiving medical care at a hospital in Pretoria, but it was in vain because, on Friday, doctors declared him deceased.

Tribute To Dj Pencil

Cutjolicious SA posted on social media that he missed their studio meetings but that he still believed they would work together in heaven and that DJ Pencil should rest in peace. In his condolence message, Fanicar Bila Bila King stated that the veteran artist passed away after battling an unspecified disease. He was revered until his passing as one of Bacardi’s greatest assets, and his efforts helped to create the Amapiano sound.

