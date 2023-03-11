Who is famous Pop star Natasha Hamilton Husband?

Pop star Natasha Hamilton was born in the United Kingdom on July 17, 1982. According to sources, Natasha Hamilton has a $5 million fortune as of January 9, 2023. Raising money for her favorite causes, she appeared on the celebrity editions of Come Dine With Me, Celebrity Mr. and Mrs., and Celebrity Weakest Link.

About Natasha Hamilton

Former member of the popular British band Atomic Kitten and a frequent contestant on UK reality TV. English singer-songwriter-dancer-occasional actor Natasha Maria Hamilton was born on July 17, 1982. She’s a part of the all-girl band Atomic Kitten. Three of Hamilton’s singles have reached number one, with “Whole Again,” released in 2001, being the most successful. Hamilton and the band have released 19 singles and three studio albums to date. After announcing their breakup in 2004, Atomic Kitten reunited in 2005 and again in 2008. Hamilton announced on 4 March 2012 that the three would reunite formally for a tour for the first time since 2004.

She has a kid named Josh with her ex-boyfriend Fran Cosgrave, however the pair broke up soon after Josh was born in 2002. She had her son, Harry, with her then-boyfriend Gavin Hatcher in 2004. As a result of the separation, she wed Riad Erraji in 2007; the couple later had a son, Alfie Riad Erraji, in 2010. She eventually met and started dating Ritchie Neville, and the two of them had a daughter, Ella Rose, after her divorce from Erraji.

As of May 1999, Hamilton was a member of Atomic Kitten, the female group Andy McCluskey of OMD formed. She replaced Heidi Range, who had previously departed the group.

Nightclub owner and ex-Westlife bodyguard Fran Cosgrave was Hamilton’s girlfriend. Despite her pregnancy announcement in April 2002, she still planned to continue touring with the band that year. A part of the music video for “The Tide Is High (Get the Feeling),” she ultimately took maternity leave after working the 2002 Party in the Park. On of the 24th of August, 2002, she was a mother to little Josh. Unfortunately, Hamilton and Cosgrave broke up not long after that.

What Natasha Hamilton”s Net Worth is?

Natasha Hamilton is a very successful and widely recognized pop singer who is also among the top earners in her field. We calculated Natasha Hamilton’s net worth to be $5,000,000 based on data and information from Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider.

Starlight Show Group, where she began singing at age twelve, gave her a spot in Atomic Kitten after Heidi Range departed the band before its official establishment. Hamilton put out three studio albums and nineteen singles with them.

Hamilton took up the trophy for “Rear of the Year” in 2003. On their 2003 tour, Hamilton of Atomic Kitten famously brought her infant son along. Nevertheless, after the tour, the group decided to take a long hiatus. While they haven’t recorded an album together since 2003, they do get back together for special gigs every so often.

Natasha Hamilton’s Husband

Natasha Hamilton wed Riad Erraji, as far as we can tell. As of today, January 12, 2023, Natasha Hamilton is currently single.

No information on any previous partnerships involving Natasha Hamilton has been found. Your input into our efforts to compile a dating history for Natasha Hamilton is welcome and appreciated.

She made an appearance on Blankety Blank, hosted by Lily Savage, in 2001. Hamilton made her pantomime debut when performing as Peter Pan at the Liverpool Empire. It started on December 7th, 2009 and ended on January 3rd, 2010.

