Mystic Meg Britain’s Most Famous Astrologer passed at 80

Margaret Lake, better known as Mystic Meg, died on March 10th, 2022, at 80. Her demise has created a vacuum in the astrological and entertainment worlds. Mystic Meg was the face of astrology in the United Kingdom for decades, and her impact spread beyond the country’s boundaries. This post recognizes and honours Britain’s most famous astrologer’s life and legacy.

Who was Margaret Lake?

Lake began her career as an astrologer at a local newspaper in Fleetwood, Lancashire. She moved to London in the 1980s, where she continued to write horoscopes for various publications. Her big break came in 1994 when she was chosen to host a segment on the National Lottery draw. The segment involved her looking into a crystal ball to predict the future winner, making her a household name overnight.

Phone-in Horoscopes and Newspaper Columns

Lake established a dedicated phone line for phone-in horoscopes in 1989. That shattered BT’s records and positioned her as a pioneer in the sector. She also wrote a weekly column for The Sun and The News of the World, which were read by millions of people. Her horoscopes were famous among readers because of their accuracy and individualized counsel.

An Iconic Figure

Lake’s popularity extended beyond the world of astrology. She became a cultural icon in the UK, with her catchphrase “Who do you think I am, Mystic Meg?” entering the English language. She was a regular guest on TV shows and featured in various brands’ commercials. Lake was also known for her unique style, often wearing large hats and bold clothing.

Fond Memories and Tributes

Lake’s passing has led to an outpouring of tributes from those who knew and admired her. Her agent, Dave Shapland, called her “Britain’s most famous astrologer by a million miles.” At the same time, The Sun editor, Victoria Newton, said that Mystic Meg was “synonymous with The Sun” and “a total legend.” Piers Morgan, who was Lake’s editor at The News of the World, described her as “extraordinarily professional” and “a master of her craft.”

In conclusion, Margaret Lake, aka Mystic Meg, will always be remembered as a pioneering figure in astrology and entertainment. Her contributions have left a lasting impact on the industry, and her legacy will continue to inspire future generations. She will be missed, but her memory will live on through the many lives she touched throughout her career.

