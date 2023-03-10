Kevin Durant injury update: The Suns star’s injured ankle will be re-evaluated in two weeks

The Brooklyn Nets’ key player Kevin Durant recently hurt his ankle while playing the Phoenix Suns. To ascertain the severity of his injury and when he can return to the court, the team has stated that he will be re-evaluated in two weeks. In this post, we will give an update on Durant’s injury and what it means for the Nets.

Background on Kevin Durant

Basketball player Kevin Durant plays for the Brooklyn Nets. He has been regarded as one of the best players in the NBA for more than ten years, and during his career, he has won several awards and trophies.

Durant’s injury

Durant recently injured his ankle during a game against the Phoenix Suns, forcing him to exit early. He attempted a jump shot but fell awkwardly, causing the injury.

After the game, Durant underwent an MRI that revealed no serious damage. However, the team announced that he would be re-evaluated in two weeks to determine the extent of his injury and when he can return to the court.

This is what we currently know about Durant’s injury

Durant’s injury is a significant blow to the Nets, who are currently fighting for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Durant has been one of the team’s best players this season, averaging 28.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game.

If Durant is unable to return to the court soon, the Nets may struggle to maintain their position in the playoff standings. They will need to rely on their other star players, such as James Harden and Kyrie Irving, to fill the void Durant leaves.

