Frank Kaminsky engaged to ESPN star Ashley Brewer

Ashley Brewer is a sports anchor and reporter for ESPN. She was born on December 13, 1991. She was hired to be one of the hosts of The Replay on Quibi and a regular on SportsCenter. In 2021, she joined SportsNation on ESPN+ as a co-host.

Early life and education

Brewer was born in Phoenix, Arizona, and grew up there. She went to Chaparral High School in Phoenix, where she swam for 12 years and won the Arizona 4A 100m backstroke state championship in 2009. She helped Chaparral win two state titles and was named the Female Athlete of the Year at her school in 2010.

Brewer swam for the University of Texas for her first two years. Then she moved to the University of Southern California, where she got her degree in 2014. She tried out for the 2012 US Olympics in the 100m backstroke while she was in Texas. She tied for 83rd place.

Is she married?

Brewer’s older brother Charles pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He threw with his right hand. Her older brother Chase played baseball at UCLA, and her younger brother Connor used to play quarterback for the University of Virginia. Abby, who was younger, played sand volleyball for USC. Deborah Pyburn Brewer, Ashley’s mother, was a news anchor for almost ten years at the CBS station in Phoenix. Ashley Brewer got engaged to NBA player Frank Kaminsky in September 2022. Frank Kaminsky and ESPN star Ashley Brewer are engaged.

Rich Lander, a photographer from California, posted pictures of the couple’s engagement on his Instagram story. Brewer re-posted one of the pictures.

Before, Kaminsky and Brewer hadn’t told anyone they were dating.

Kaminsky was picked first by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2015 NBA Draft. He had led the Wisconsin Badgers to two straight Final Fours, including a national championship game against Duke in 2015.

He played for Charlotte for four years and has been with the Suns for the past three.

Kaminsky, who is 29 years old, signed a one-year, $2.4 million deal with the Atlanta Hawks during the off-season.

Read Also: First Navajo Nation President Peterson Zah dies at 85