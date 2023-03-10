Cynthia Erivo Has No Husband &; Is Reportedly Dating a Woman

Cynthia Erivo has shown that she can do a lot of different things. She has shown that she belongs in the entertainment business by singing and acting, and she has won several awards for her work.

She has won several Critics Awards, an Emmy, a Grammy, and a Tony since she first got into the business. But even though she has been nominated for a few Oscars, she has yet to win one and become an EGOT entertainer.

In the biopic “Harriet,” which came out in 2019, Erivo played Harriet Tubman, a slave who ran away. Her work got her a nomination for an Oscar. In the movie, she acted with Leslie Odom Jr., Joe Alwyn, Janelle Monáe, Vanessa Bell Calloway, and others.

In the 2021 movie “Genius: Aretha,” in which she played the late Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin, she was nominated for an Emmy as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

Fans became interested in her love life because of her success. The British-Nigerian star has never been married and does not have a husband. But she has been on dates, and in an interview in 2022, she talked about being gay.

Cynthia Erivo and Dean John-Wilson dated

Erivo’s dating history is very interesting. She was dating the British actor Dean John-Wilson in 2013. In 2016, when he played Prince Ali in a production of “Aladdin,” the two of them even walked the red carpet together.

Even the charm bracelet she used to wear on her left wrist was given to her by the actor. The charms on the bracelet included souvenirs from their trips, among other things she loved.

Even though she was with her boyfriend, the actress had a fan who kept after her. We don’t know when they broke up, but by 2017, she was dating her fan who had been following her around.

Cynthia Erivo Announced That She Is a Queer

Erivo’s sexuality had always been talked about. Yet, she never spoke up until 2021, when she confirmed some of her fans’ thoughts. In an interview, she said:

“I am queer. I have never felt like I necessarily needed to come out—just because no one ever really asked. People make assumptions… No one has ever really thought I’m a straight person.”

The actress said it took her a long time to tell people she was bisexual. At that time, there were rumors that she was dating Lena Waithe.

