Former MBA Star Shawn Kemp Arrested for a Shooting Incident in Parking Lot!

Kemp, a.k.a. “the Reign Man,” made an NBA All-Star team six times throughout his career, with the majority of those appearances occurring while he was a member of the Seattle SuperSonics. Around ten years after Seattle traded Kemp to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team relocated to Oklahoma City.

Kemp has continued to be living in Seattle, going to athletic events and commencing new businesses. He also recently opened the city’s second cannabis store. Read further to know what happened with Shawn that got him involved with the police.

What Happened to Shawn Kemp?

According to police records, former Seattle SuperSonics player Shawn Kemp is currently facing a felony criminal charge in connection with a gunshot that took place Wednesday in Tacoma, Washington, which involved two vehicles. According to additional reports, no one went through any injury in the incident.

The 53-year-old Kemp is charged formally with a drive-by shooting. However, some close to Kemp told regional media that the incident was a result of self-defense after Kemp was said to have encountered the suspect after finding a stolen iPhone.

What the Police Reports Said?

According to the Tacoma Police Department, a dispute that started in a parking lot later escalated into gunfire. It further pointed out that one individual was detained at the site, one automobile had fled, and the inquiry was still ongoing.

In its announcement, the police department did not mention Kemp by name, instead, the announcement involved mentioning his age, gender, and a charge of a drive-by shooting. According to online records, Shawn Travis Kemp was arrested for a felony charge of drive-by shooting after which he was taken to the Pierce County Prison not long after the police report.

Furthermore, according to police reports, the altercation took place in a parking lot in the 4500 block of South Steele Street, which is the same area as the Tacoma Mall shopping mall.

Know More About the Incident-

The local TV station FOX 13 added that on Tuesday, the former NBA player Kemp had items taken from his car. After that, on Wednesday, he tracked his iPhone to Tacoma, and as he got close to the automobile, a suspect fired a gun at him. The news channel further mentioned that Kemp fired back in self-defense.

Washington state has a rule that if any individual releases a firearm straight from a vehicle or from “the primary area of a motor vehicle that was used to transport the shooter or the firearm, or both, to the scene of the incident,” “resulting in creating a significant risk of death or serious bodily injury,” is to be held guilty of the crime of drive-by shooting in.

