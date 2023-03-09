Erica Herman, Tiger Woods’ Ex-girlfriend, Accuses Him Of Domestic Abuse And Sues Him For More Than $30 Million

In October 2022, Tiger Woods and Erica Herman called it quits. Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend Erica Herman filed a lawsuit against him in Florida, and the domestic conflict between them is still getting worse. After the two split up in October 2022, according to reports, Woods reportedly locked Herman out of the seaside mansion they shared on the Treasure Coast.

Tiger Woods Get Sued By His Girlfriend

Tiger Woods’ former girlfriend Erica Herman has sued a Florida homestead trust that is under the golfer’s authority. Herman is suing the trust and its agents instead of Woods directly, claiming that they stole $40,000 from her and lied about how she got it. She is asking for more than $30 million in damages. It is said that these accusations are malicious and harm her image.

Herman had an unwritten agreement to remain residing in the shared home for five years following a six-year period preceding the end of her relationship with Tiger Woods, according to court documents acquired by USA Today Sports in connection with her lawsuit. According to Erica Herman’s legal complaint, given the circumstances and surroundings of her living situation, the duties and responsibilities she was supposed to carry out were exceptionally difficult and demanding.

Domestic Abuse

Erica Herman recently demanded to be released from a non-disclosure agreement she had made with Tiger Woods in a separate lawsuit. She claimed that the federal Speak Out Act, which forbids the enforceability of such agreements in cases of sexual assault or harassment, rendered the agreement, which forbids her from divulging specific information about Woods, unenforceable.

Tiger Woods Net Worth

American professional golfer Tiger Woods has an estimated net wealth of $800 million. Tiger makes $50–60 million annually. For instance, he earned $63 million from his numerous endeavors between June 2019 and June 2020. Tiger has earned more than $1.7 billion in his career since going pro in 1996. His career earnings comfortably surpass $2 billion after accounting for inflation. He is the highest-paid golfer in history and once held the title of highest-paid personality on earth.

There are too many honors for him to mention them all, but a few standouts are: five Masters victories, 81 PGA Tour victories, 81 wins on the PGA Tour, and 15 professional major event victories. More times than any other competitor, he has held the top spot for a straight week.

