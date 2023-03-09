Missing: What Happened To Her? Haven Barker The 8-year-old Texas Girl Kidnapped

An 8-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday morning was the subject of an Amber Alert on Wednesday afternoon. Let’s examine Haven Barker’s situation in more depth.

What Happened To Haven Barker?

Haven Barker is gone; she hasn’t been seen since early Tuesday. Haven Barker was last seen in the 200 block of Arneson Lane in Coldspring, which is about 66 miles north of Houston, at around 8 a.m., according to a Texas Department of Public Safety warning.

A black Honda Accord that the two may have been driving was also mentioned in the warning, along with a suspect named Charles Estep, 50, who may have been with Haven at the time of her disappearance. Haven is the 8-year-old from Coldspring, Texas, who vanished on March 7, 2023.

Who Is The Culprit ?

Haven, age 8, was last seen in the 200 block of Arneson Lane in Cold Spring, Texas, around 8:00 am on March 7, 2023. There have been reports that she might be in peril. According to the TCSO, Haven is thought to be with her mother Tamara Barker and Charles “Chaz” Estep, the partner of her biological mother. They’re thought to be driving a two-door, black 2015 Honda Accord.

The Description:

Haven Barker

8 years of age

Color: White

Blonde hair

Brown eyes

sixty pounds.

4 feet 5 inches tall

Gender: female

Charles Estep

50 years of age

ethnicity: American Indian

Brown hair

Blue eyes

165 pounds of weight

Gender: Male

Transport

Make: Honda

Model: Two-door model Accord

Color: Black

Year: 2015

License state: Texas

License number: PYS4575

