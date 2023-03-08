Wade Boswell: A Young Age Boy Of 11 Years Old Died. Know Everything About His Life

Wade Ryan Boswell, 11, of Waynesville, Ohio, passed away suddenly on Friday, March 3, 2023. His passing has stunned and devastated his friends, family, and the Waynesville neighbourhood. Please allow me to take this opportunity to pay tribute to Wade Boswell, a cheerful young man who was well-known for his good nature and silly sense of humour. To discover more about his untimely passing.

Who Was Wade Boswell?

Wade On July 22, 2011, Ryan Boswell was born in Waynesville, Ohio. He frequently cracked jokes with his friends and family using his silly sense of humour. He was recalled as being a happy, upbeat individual with a good disposition. He liked to spend time playing computer games and spending time with his surrounding buddies.

Cause Of Wade Boswell Death

When this article was published, no information regarding Wade Boswell’s death’s circumstances had been released to the public. His family issued a statement asking for privacy during this trying time and promising to do so as soon as more details become available.

Obituary Of Wade Boswell

Wade Ryan Boswell is survived by his parents, Steven Boswell and Kaitlyn Anderson, his brothers Jacob and Nathan, his grandparents Janet and David Anderson, his great grandmother Marie Schofield, his uncles Tony and Scott Anderson, his aunt Ashley Anderson, his cousins Taylor and Drew Anderson, and a large extended family who will miss him dearly. Funeral arrangements have not yet been made, but they will be published shortly. Donations to The Boys & Girls Club may be given in Wade’s memory in lieu of flowers.

Tributes For Wade Boswell

We want to send Wade Ryan Boswell’s family and friends our sincere condolences during this trying moment. We hope that knowing he is now peacefully resting in paradise above us all, free from any pain or suffering, and surrounded by the love of those who loved him most in life brings comfort to everyone. May he forever rest in serenity! As we consider Wade Ryan Boswell’s life and legacy today, our thoughts are with all those who have been impacted by this tragedy. He will undoubtedly be missed, but those who knew him best will never forget him.

