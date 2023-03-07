Is Jojo Siwa in a relationship? Who is Jojo Siwa?

The American dancer, singer, actor, and YouTuber Joelle Joanie “JoJo” Siwa (born May 19, 2003) is known by her stage name JoJo. She is well-known for her singles “Boomerang” and “Child in a Candy Shop,” as well as for her appearances on Dancing Moms alongside her mother, Jessalynn Siwa, for two seasons. Siwa documents her life on her YouTube channel “Its JoJo Siwa,” where she uploads new videos every day. 2020 Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential individuals in the world featured her.

Early life and work

On May 19, 2003, in Omaha, Nebraska, Joelle Joanie Siwa was born to Jessalynn (née Lombardi), a professional dance instructor from Iowa, and Tom Siwa, a chiropractor from Nebraska.

She is the only child of her parents, and she has an elder brother named Jayden Siwa who is also a YouTube personality.

Siwa got her start when she placed in the top five in the second season of Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition, hosted by Dance Moms creator Abby Lee Miller.

She joined her mom on the show but was booted after week 9. [10] Siwa first appeared on Dancing Moms in early 2015, after she had auditioned for Miller’s “ALDC” dance competition squad in 2014.

Siwa followed up her 2015 song “I Can Make U Dance” with the digital release of “Boomerang” in May of that year. As the title suggests, “Boomerang” deals with cyberbullying. Almost 9.5 million people have liked its video and it has been seen over 950 million times. Breakthrough Artist of the Year was a 2018 award bestowed upon Siwa by Vivid Seats.

Is Jojo Siwa in a relationship?

JoJo Siwa, the bubbly and energetic YouTube personality, singer, and dancer, is one of the most popular teenage celebrities today. Her fun-loving personality and positive message have made her a role model for many young people, and her fans are always eager to know what’s happening in her personal life, including her relationship status.

As of March 2023, JoJo Siwa is in a relationship with Kylie Prew. The two have been dating since 2021 and made their relationship official on social media in June of that year. Prew is a fellow dancer, and the two reportedly met while working on a project together.

Siwa and Prew frequently share photos and messages of love and support for each other on social media. They often post cute couple photos and videos, and fans have expressed their admiration for their relationship.

Siwa has been open about her sexuality and her decision to come out as part of the LGBTQ+ community. She revealed in early 2021 that she identifies as pansexual and has received an outpouring of support from her fans and peers.

Siwa has always been vocal about the importance of being true to oneself and accepting others for who they are, and her relationship with Prew is a testament to that message. The two seem happy and in love, and their relationship inspires others who may be struggling to come to terms with their own sexuality.

In conclusion, JoJo Siwa is currently in a relationship with Kylie Prew, and the two seem happy and in love. Siwa’s openness about her sexuality and her relationship serves as a positive example for her young fans, who look up to her as a role model. Regardless of her relationship status, Siwa continues to inspire and entertain millions of people with her infectious energy and positive message.

