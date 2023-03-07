At Paris Fashion Week, Tyga And Avril Lavigne Were Seen Adoring Each Other

During their week in Paris, the rapper and vocalist were seen holding hands. Tyga (real name Michael Ray Stevenson) and Avril Lavigne seem to be embracing at least a portion of the romanticism that the French capital arouses during Fashion Week in the City of Love.

Both Were Seen Kissing

The two musicians were captured holding hands and kissing each other while at the Mugler x Hunter Schafer celebration on March 6 at Pavillon des Invalides. Whether the rapper has taken on the role of the “Girlfriend” singer’s “Sk8er Boi” is unclear given their shared conduct.

The two musicians appear to be taking advantage of what one of the year’s largest fashion events has to offer. Tyga donned all black on March 2 to the Givenchy Womenswear Fall Winter 2023–2024 presentation.

The “Bite Me” singer, who recently parted ways with her former fiancé and “Love Sux” co-star Derek Ryan Smith, also known as Mod Sun, ventured to the city’s cobblestone streets and tried to make the most of her time. A representative for Lavigne verified the couple’s breakup on February 21.

Lavigne hasn’t openly spoken about her breakup with Smith, but the singer recently broke his silence in a post on his Instagram page on February 28.

Is Both Musicians In Love?

He wrote at the time, “In one week, my entire existence completely changed. “I simply know that everything has a purpose. Even when my heart feels broken, I’ll maintain my head held high and always listen to it. Every night on tour, being surrounded by affection has been a true blessing. Thanks to them for always having my back, I have the best friends in the entire universe. I’ll see you there.

Lavigne visited the Dundas Womenswear Fall Winter 2023–2024 show on the same day she performed with Tyga while sporting an oversized neon yellow blazer, a matching dress, and ankle boots.

According to Access Hollywood, the singer, who has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards, attended the Courrèges runway show, where she amplified the sophistication of her typically punk look. The singer looked stunning in all-black, donning thick eyeliner, a black trench coat, leather thigh-high boots, and a graphic T-shirt by Vetements that served as a mini dress. The first portion of her shirt read, “I’m not doing s—- today,” and below that, it said, “Mission Accomplished,” with a green check mark.

Read Also: What Happened To Dana Hyde? Former White House Official, Dana Hyde Passed Away At Age 55