Since the beginning of his relationship, Teddy Bear and Jessica Smith have become Internet sensations.

Who is Stephen Bear’s girlfriend Jessica Smith?

Model Jessica Smith has amassed a large fan base through social media platforms including Twitter, Instagram, and fan-to-fan networking site OnlyFans.

More than 150,000 people have liked the Essex native’s content on the adult content membership site.

On her OnlyFans website, Jessica calls herself an inquisitive young woman, writing: “All of me will be exposed to you since you are the centre of my universe and deserve nothing less than my undivided attention.

“Free weekly newsletters and daily blog posts are sent out and updated by me. Take care of me, and I’ll take care of you.”

Jessica also has over 45,000 TikTok subscribers and over 116,000 Twitter followers. Jessica Smith xo is on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter as @jesslilysmith.

When did Stephen and Jessica start dating?

When exactly they started dating is unknown. It is speculated that they began dating when Stephen Bear tweeted a video of himself licking the feet of an unknown woman in May 2021.

Following his Twitter plea for a partner with whom he could “settle down,” she responded. On August 3, 2021, Jessica captioned a picture of the two of them, “he’s got my heart,” making the Instagram post official.

Stephen then posted a video to TikTok of the couple with the caption, “Can’t wait till we are married.” He wrote, “Every king needs a queen” on August 3, 2021.

Since making their relationship public, the duo has been tweeting “secret content,” as Stephen put it “The world is your oyster if you sign up for my girls adore me page.

“Extremely mind-blowing video content uploaded daily. We can’t wait to share with you all what we’ve been working on! Astonished by the sudden interest in herself, Jessica remarked, “Can’t believe all the attention I’m getting right now. “I’m channelling my inner Kim Kardashian… or should I say Kim Bear? Man: “You’re way badder than Kim.”

Who is Stephen Bear?

Stephen competed on MTV’s Ex On The Beach in 2015 and 2016, and he also won the 2016 season of Celebrity Big Brother.

In 2017, the Essex native co-hosted MTV’s Just Tattoo Of Us with Charlotte Crosby.

Bear was sentenced to 21 months in prison on March 3, 2023, after being found guilty of voyeurism and two counts of exposing private, sexual images and recordings at Chelmsford Crown Court.

A ten-year sentence on the Sex Offenders Registry and a five-year restraining order prohibiting him from contacting Georgia Harrison were also handed down.

With the help of a secret sex tape he gave to ex-Georgia, he was found guilty.

