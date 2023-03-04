Who Is Jamie Bamber Wife? Is Jamie Bamber married to Kerry Norton?

Jamie Bamber started his life on April 3, 1973, in Hammersmith, London; this makes him 49 years old now.

1998 was the beginning of his career in television, when he made his debut in the series Hornblower, appearing with Ioan Gruffudd, Robert Lindsay, and Paul McGann. Bamber pretended to be Lieutenant Archie Kennedy in the part that he played.

His second big break came in 2003 when he was cast in the role of Lee “Apollo” Adama in the re-imagined version of the Battlestar Galactica television miniseries.

Is Jamie Bamber married?

Kerry Norton, who appeared on Battlestar Galactica as Ishay, Doc Cottle’s aide, is the actor’s wife. Kerry Norton is an English actress.

Isla and her identical twin sisters, Darcy and Ava, are the couple’s three daughters from their marriage.

In the episode of the BBC series The Human Mind from 2003 titled “Making Friends,” which featured the delivery of Isla, Jamie and Kerry appeared together as a couple.

After leaving Los Angeles, the family all moved in together and now makes their home in France.

He stated to iN10 that: “During the time that we spent in Los Angeles, around sixty percent of the jobs that I held required me to travel outside of the city.

“We came to the conclusion that this was true, as well as the fact that Los Angeles was not where we anticipated spending the rest of our lives. We were homesick for Europe and decided to relocate back despite the fact that I was well aware that my job would need me to spend a lot of time away from the house.

“But, if a job opportunity arises, there is a discussion among the family over whether the time away from home is worthwhile or whether we should relocate. Kerry and I like to tease one other with the idea that our house relocation could be completed in exactly four days.

“As we are renting, we are not tied down to one location, and I believe that performers have always led nomadic lifestyles. But, there are moments when you open your eyes and begin to obsess over the friends you will never see again as a direct result of the location you have chosen to call home.

What kinds of movies and television shows does Jamie Bamber star in?

Both on television and in the movies, Jamie has established himself as a recognisable actor.

The actor has starred in the following TV shows:

The Scarlet Pimpernel (1999)

Agatha Christie’s Poirot (2000)

Band of Brothers (2001)

Peak Practice (2001 – 2002)

Ultimate Force (2002 – 2003)

Battlestar Galactica (2004 – 2009)

Law & Order: UK (2009 – 2011)

CSI: Miami (2011)

Rizzoli & Isles (2014 – 2015)

NCIS (2014 – 2015)

Fearless (2017)

Marcella (2016 – 2018)

Strick Back (2019 – 2020)

Innocent (2021)

He’s also appeared in the following films:

Lady Audley’s Secret (2000)

Pulse 2: Afterlife (2008)

Filly Brown (2012)

Before I Sleep (2013)

John Doe: Vigilante (2014)

Money (2016)

Titanic 666 (2022)

