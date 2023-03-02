Adriana Lima’s Selection As FIFA’s Ambassador Has Been Criticised As “Tone Insensitive”

The former head of FIFA’s task force for the women’s game called FIFA’s selection of Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima as its first worldwide fan ambassador five months before the Women’s World Cup “tone deaf” on Tuesday.

What Happened In Adriana Lima?

On Monday, FIFA made the announcement that Lima had been hired to “develop, promote, and engage in several global projects.” A few hours later, the former Victoria’s Secret runway model assisted in presenting the fan prize at FIFA’s annual awards event in Paris.

Is this the fan involvement ambassador we require as the [Women’s World Cup] draws near, FIFA? On her Twitter page, Moya Dodd, who participated in the effort to co-host the event for her native Australia and New Zealand, wrote.

Dodd, a past member of the FIFA executive committee and a steadfast supporter of women’s soccer, posted the glamour shot from Lima’s Twitter profile, which has 2.4 million followers, with the hashtag “tonedeaf,” and credited Lima.

FIFA May Sign Saudi Arabian Tourism

Dodd, a former player for Australia’s national team, also remembered recent rumours that FIFA might sign the Saudi Arabian tourism board as an official sponsor of the competition, which begins on July 20.

“Sincerely perplexed by the business approach. FIFA wishes to send an LGBTQ+ audience to “Visit Saudi” first “Dodd penned. “Who is it specifically pursuing now?”

FIFA stated Lima is a “supermodel, actress, and businesswoman,” but provided no additional information regarding her involvement in the sport beyond the fan she is. Following the passing of Pele in December, Lima shared her condolences.

Following his election in 2016, Infantino and Dodd worked together on FIFA’s governing body for more than a year.

First Woman At FIFA

In 2013, she became the first woman to lead the Asian Soccer Confederation at FIFA, and during Sepp Blatter’s presidency, she developed a reputation as an independent voice. Four years later, a Bangladeshi challenger defeated Dodd in the race for re-election.

Following an opinion piece she penned for an Australian newspaper four weeks ago, she has recently criticised FIFA. FIFA inviting LGBTQ athletes and supporters to go to Saudi Arabia, she claimed, was “to send them to a jurisdiction where they are viewed as criminals.”

Dodd added that she was “thrilled” by the recent advancements achieved in women’s football there (in Saudi Arabia).

The soccer federations of Australia and New Zealand urged FIFA not to sign the contract due to the impending “Visit Saudi” sponsor arrangement.

