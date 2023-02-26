Missing: What Happened To Leon Ramsarran?

An Amber Alert issued for Leon Ramsarran, 3, has been suspended by the Lakeville Police Department in Minnesota. Please provide further information on this instance. Officials report that Leon Ramsarran has been located and is safe. Thus yet, no other details have been shared. He was stolen from his home in Lakeville, Minnesota, according to the local police.

A Missing Person Alert Has Been Issued For Leon Ramsarran

On Friday afternoon, tiny Leon Ramsarran vanished from his home in Lakeville, Minnesota, roughly 30 miles south of St. Paul, prompting authorities to issue an Amber Alert.

Authorities did not immediately share information about the location where they discovered the toddler. Little Leon’s abduction was initially reported to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The boy’s father reportedly reported him missing to the BCA around 9:30 a.m. on Friday. Authorities in Lakeville are concerned that the youngster was staying with a relative who was “not providing proper care.”

Leon Ramsarran has vanished; his whereabouts are unknown. Be well-versed in the life of the Lakeville boy, age 3, and his family.

Leon Ramsarran, The Kid, Is Described

Yet, the investigators were unable to pinpoint exactly where the relative was hiding. Around two hours after it was first sent, the alarm was turned off.

Leon was three feet tall, 35-40 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes when he vanished, according to police descriptions.

The Social Media Post CrimeWatchMpls Posted: Child abduction alert issued for Lakeville, Minnesota. Leon Ramsarran is a 3-year-old black boy with a light complexion, short brown hair, and brown eyes. He had a black hoodie, long-sleeved shirt, jacket with tan fur trim, black trousers, and black boots.

Posting By The Lakeville Police Department

The father filed a missing-child report. Authorities suspect the youngster maybe with a relative they have been unable to reach.

The father filed a missing-child report. The police think the youngster maybe with a relative they haven’t been able to get in touch with. An Amber Alert would be a lifesaver if it could be issued, but I always assumed that the authorities would need to know who abducted the child and in what car before doing so. Can you tell me if anything shifted? If it did, then more children may be eligible for it. Honestly, I must know.

Current Events With The Lakeville Police

To properly issue an Amber Alert, I believe it is necessary to know who stole the children and in what vehicle they were taken. Has there been a shift? Having that happen would be great since it would open up eligibility to more children. I was wondering.