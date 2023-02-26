‘TEEN MOM’ Star Nathan Griffith Arrested For Domestic Violence

According to TMZ’s findings, “Teen Mom” actor Nathan Griffith has been arrested for domestic abuse after reportedly choking his girlfriend. Griffith shares a son with another “Teen Mom” cast member Jenelle Evans.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, police in Delray Beach, Florida responded to a call about a domestic disturbance on Friday that was placed by Nathan’s brother-in-law, William. William claimed Nathan told him over the phone that he “lost it,” choked his girlfriend, and dragged her up the stairs.

According to the police, William informed them After that, Nathan ended the call, which caused William to text the Girlfriend to inquire as to whether or not she was okay, to which she responded “no.” Nathan allegedly was reluctant when the police arrived at the scene, insisting that everything was great and even telling the authorities that William was high on drugs and couldn’t be trusted as a source of information.

Nathan informed the police that the wounds on his back and neck were the result of him having sex with his girlfriend, however, the officers say they saw many marks on his back and neck.

According to the doctors, the girlfriend, who had recently displayed signs of sobbing, was initially resistant at first… but finally informed police that Nathan had been physically violent with her. She went on to say that she was unable to give the circumstances because she “blacked out,” but she refused to specify whether or not this was the result of being choked.

The report states that later on, she said, “I’m 100 or so pounds and he’s 250 how in the heck am I expected to get him off of me?” The police claim that they spotted bruises starting to emerge on her neck and Nathan was finally arrested for domestic violence by strangulation when it was determined that she had been strangled.

Fans of “Teen Mom” will recall that Nathan and Jenelle had a turbulent relationship, which ultimately resulted in the termination of their engagement due to claims of adultery. Last year, he confessed that he had been married to May Oyola, but he also stated that things were not going well for the couple. It is not apparent whether or not they got a divorce.