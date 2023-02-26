Don Shane: Former Channel 7 Sportcaster Died At The Age Of 70

At the age of 70, Channel 7’s longtime sportscaster Don Shane died away. Let’s look at Don Shane’s Reason of Death and How He Died, Former Channel 7 Sportscaster.

How Did Don Shane Died?

On Friday, February 24, 2023, Don Shane, a cherished longtime sportscaster for Channel 7, passed away abruptly and suddenly. He was 70 years old when he passed away.

For his extraordinary passion and love of sports, Don Shane was well-respected in Oklahoma City and beyond. He was a true expert at bringing each venue to life with excitement during each broadcast.

He frequently left the studio to show us inside the biggest sporting events in Detroit. I aspired to be like Don when I was older.

Don Shane gave sports enthusiasts in Detroit access to the biggest events in decades. We honour his legacy even as we lament his passing at the age of 70.

Cause Of Death

Who Was Don Shane?

Don Shane spent more than 20 years as a frequent on-air personality at WXYZ, during which time he had a long-lasting impact on the station and its listeners. He embodied what it meant to back local teams and share those intensely moving moments with the public, from the highs and lows.

Don’s coverage of historic events like the NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Championships, Rose Bowl games, and fights from Las Vegas during his time extended far beyond Detroit. For years to come, his time at channel 7 during this time will be vividly recalled.

His enthusiasm for his work could be seen on television and in your houses. Nobody worked harder than Don. He was prepared and professional, earning the respect of the coaches and players in this metropolis.

Over the years, he mentored dozens of student interns in the sports section, and some of them went on to pursue careers in the industry. He is well-known for his expansive personality and his Dare Don bits, which